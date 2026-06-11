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Magical Commute: Shanghai Metro Celebrates Disney's 10th Anniversary

by Dai Jiachen
June 11, 2026
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To celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Shanghai Disney Resort, Shanghai Metro has transformed its public transit spaces into a multi-dimensional Disney wonderland.

Through June 25, commuters and Disney fans alike can experience interactive exhibits, beautifully themed corridors, and hidden character "Easter eggs" across the city's subway network.

Magical Commute: Shanghai Metro Celebrates Disney's 10th Anniversary
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: The "Wishing Star" interactive installation at People's Square Station.

People's Square Station transformed

The absolute heart of the celebration is located in the transfer hall of People's Square Station which has been completely made over with vibrant colors, enchanting lighting, and a towering, magical castle centerpiece. Fan-favorite characters like Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy, and Chip 'n' Dale are positioned throughout the area, welcoming passing commuters with open arms.

Three core interactive zones have been set up in the central booth.

The anniversary photo zone: Snap a picture in front of a giant 10th-anniversary birthday cake display alongside classic characters like Donald and Daisy.

The "Wishing Star" interactive installation: Press the glowing "Wishing Star" button to physically light up the Disney 10th-anniversary logo.

Duffy and Friends Zone: A dedicated, uniquely themed area perfect for fans of Duffy and his adorable companions to take photos.

Magical Commute: Shanghai Metro Celebrates Disney's 10th Anniversary
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: Another view of the "Wishing Star" interactive installation

A walk through Disney history

Also located at People's Square Station is a specially designed Disney-themed cultural corridor. Featuring 15 illuminated lightboxes, this walkway visually condenses 10 years of the Shanghai resort's highlights.

As you walk through, you can catch glimpses of the resort's spectacular entertainment, including the brand-new castle show "Heart of Magic", the newly debuted Zootopia-themed parade floats, and the special 10th-anniversary edition of the nighttime spectacular.

Magical Commute: Shanghai Metro Celebrates Disney's 10th Anniversary
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: The cultural corridor at People's Square Station

Citywide Easter eggs: 10 themed stations

The magic is not limited to just one stop. Shanghai Metro has hidden limited-time "Easter eggs" across 10 major subway stations in the city. Classic Disney IP characters have been seamlessly integrated into the official station name signs.

Magical Commute: Shanghai Metro Celebrates Disney's 10th Anniversary
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: Above and below: 10 themed Metro stations
Magical Commute: Shanghai Metro Celebrates Disney's 10th Anniversary
Credit: Ti Gong

In addition to the station makeovers, the celebration extends to the trains themselves. Shanghai Metro and Shanghai Disney Resort actually kicked off the festivities earlier this spring by rolling out 10 fully Disney-themed trains across the network starting on March 20.

Magical Commute: Shanghai Metro Celebrates Disney's 10th Anniversary
Credit: Ti Gong

If you go:

Date: Through June 25

Venue: Shanghai Metro (Main exhibition at People's Square Station, with additional Easter eggs at 10 major stations)

Address: People's Square Station Transfer Hall (accessible via Metro Lines 1, 2, and 8)

Editor: Liu Qi

#Disney#Shanghai Disney#Shanghai Metro#Shanghai
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