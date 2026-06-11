'Shanghai Summer' Campaign to Lure More Foreign Tourists

Shanghai will roll out a three-month "Shanghai Summer" campaign in early July to attract visitors from across the world during the peak travel season.

The campaign will feature hundreds of events and activities across categories including sports, city experiences, museums, music, entertainment and leisure.

Shanghai Commerce Commission Deputy Director Liu Min said services for international visitors will be improved based on previous feedback. Planned upgrades focus on transportation, lodging and dining, tailored services, digital access, payment options and tax refunds.

Easy Go, an English-language service hub that operates on the online payment tool Alipay, will launch an upgraded version that combines more artificial intelligence features to better meet users' demands and requests.

A combo package "Shanghai Pass + Easy Go" will also be available to maximize the benefits for travelers.

Tailored services will be offered by digital service providers such as flight management service provider Umetrip and online mapping service AMAP to make inbound visitors' accommodation, payment and transportation easier.



The international version of Umetrip offers a special section featuring city-exclusive "China Travel" experiences, such as bespoke tailoring service at the South Bund area and the international eyewear center.

"Shanghai Summer" discount vouchers will be offered by China UnionPay's Nihao China all-in-one digital payment and service platform. Alipay will also use its AI-backed payment and "tap to pay" service to optimize discounts and customer experience.

Jinjiang International will fully leverage its hotel network in over 200 locations in the city with 30,000 guest rooms and more than 90 international cuisines, alongside promotional offers such as pre-purchase vouchers and extended stay benefits, to achieve a seamless integration of "dining and travel".

The Pet Fair Asia, the annual flagship event for pet owners to be held in August, will optimize its offerings with family combo tickets, as well as a dedicated outdoor leisure playground for family visitors and their pet friends.