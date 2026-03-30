Magnolias, Plum And Cherry Bloom in Jing'an

ELLEMEN-organized "Always Spring" campaign at Shanghai Suhewan MixCWorld Credit: Ti Gong

Early cherry blossoms at Jing'an Sculpture Park Credit: Jiang Wenjie / Ti Gong

Plum blossoms at Zhabei Park Credit: Ti Gong

White magnolias bloom at the Shanghai Exhibition Center. Credit: Jiang Wenjie / Ti Gong 4 Photos | View Slide Show

Magnolias bloom Jing'an District is celebrating spring with magnolias against grand architecture, cherry blossoms, tulip beds and riverside flower installations. White magnolias bloom at the Shanghai Exhibition Center's Russian-style facade. Cream-colored columns and gilded spires frame the flowers in the west garden near the main entrance and along Nanjing Road W., creating one of the district's most photogenic spring scenes.

Credit: Jiang Wenjie

Credit: Jiang Wenjie

Early cherry blossoms are peaking at Jing'an Sculpture Park. Trees are covered in soft pink, and the paths below stay busy from morning to evening. The first spring tulips can be seen on the lawns near the Shanghai Natural History Museum – bold blocks of pink, red and purple that look like they were painted on the landscape.

Zhabei Park is quieter and more traditional. Against white walls and black-tiled roofs, plum trees bloom with layered pink petals and dark leaves, giving the season a more classical feel. Along Suzhou Creek, the spring continues with a more contemporary twist. Shanghai Suhewan MixCWorld will host an ELLEMEN-organized "Always Spring" campaign through May 5. Fresh flowers cover a restored shikumen (stone gate) streetscape. Elevated walkways and bridges offer panoramic views of the display and the climbing city skyline.