Magnolias, Plum And Cherry Bloom in Jing'an
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ELLEMEN-organized "Always Spring" campaign at Shanghai Suhewan MixCWorldCredit: Ti Gong
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Early cherry blossoms at Jing'an Sculpture ParkCredit: Jiang Wenjie / Ti Gong
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Plum blossoms at Zhabei ParkCredit: Ti Gong
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White magnolias bloom at the Shanghai Exhibition Center.Credit: Jiang Wenjie / Ti Gong
Magnolias bloom
Jing'an District is celebrating spring with magnolias against grand architecture, cherry blossoms, tulip beds and riverside flower installations.
White magnolias bloom at the Shanghai Exhibition Center's Russian-style facade. Cream-colored columns and gilded spires frame the flowers in the west garden near the main entrance and along Nanjing Road W., creating one of the district's most photogenic spring scenes.
Early cherry blossoms are peaking at Jing'an Sculpture Park. Trees are covered in soft pink, and the paths below stay busy from morning to evening. The first spring tulips can be seen on the lawns near the Shanghai Natural History Museum – bold blocks of pink, red and purple that look like they were painted on the landscape.
Zhabei Park is quieter and more traditional. Against white walls and black-tiled roofs, plum trees bloom with layered pink petals and dark leaves, giving the season a more classical feel.
Along Suzhou Creek, the spring continues with a more contemporary twist. Shanghai Suhewan MixCWorld will host an ELLEMEN-organized "Always Spring" campaign through May 5.
Fresh flowers cover a restored shikumen (stone gate) streetscape. Elevated walkways and bridges offer panoramic views of the display and the climbing city skyline.
'Instant Rewards' voucher campaign raises nearly US$27.8 million
A consumer voucher campaign in Jing 'an has ended, with data showing a sharp increase in spending over early spring, including the Chinese New Year.
The "Instant Rewards" program, which ran from January 22 to March 11, distributed vouchers in seven rounds to over 1,200 district merchants in fashion, beauty, and lifestyle retail.
From nearly 150,000 transactions, the campaign raised nearly 200 million yuan (US$27.8 million) with a 96 percent redemption rate and a 5.3 leverage ratio, up 50 percent from a year earlier.
Shopping and travel increased during the holidays. Jing'an had 2.77 million Spring Festival visitors (February 15–23). In the district, 336,800 tourists visited various tourist sites. Visitors at Daning Park increased by 181 percent year over year.
Star-rated and boutique hotels had an average occupancy rate of 67.54 percent, up 17.73 percentage points from a year earlier. Over 20 percent of guests were international.
Commercial areas like Nanjing Road W., Suhewan, and Daning had over 5.26 million in foot traffic. Retail sales along Nanjing Road W. rose 28.1 percent year-over-year, while Zhangyuan saw a 140 percent increase in spending and record holiday footfall.
The district hosted over 720 exhibitions and performances, drawing nearly 80,000 visitors. Shanghai Circus World's 34 shows attracted nearly 20,000 people, with its flagship production "ERA 2 – Spirit of Shanghai" seeing a 20 percent increase in attendance, 70 percent of whom were foreigners.
The Prado Museum's "Art Masters" VR exhibition at Sihang Warehouse drew nearly 3,000 visitors.
Editor: Li Qian