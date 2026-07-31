Minhang Unveils Ambitous Plans for Urban-Rural Integration

The second part of the series looks at the latest developments and key plans for the 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026-2030) in the areas of culture and tourism, the comprehensive revitalization of rural areas and how these initiatives are helping to enhance urban livability in the district.

Minhang's 15th Five-Year Plan sets out the goal of accelerating the development of a modern central urban area that is innovative, open, eco-friendly, culturally rich, livable and safe, as well as a key hub for new-quality productive forces over the next five years.

Rural areas will not only be happy homes where farmers can live and work in peace and contentment, but also be the finest example of urban-rural integration in the city.

According to Zhu Qunying, director of the Minhang Agricultural and Rural Affairs Commission, over the next five years, Minhang will continue to adopt a three-pronged approach for its agricultural and rural affairs, focusing on agricultural industry, people's livelihoods and aesthetics, creating high-quality, beautiful and harmonious living spaces in rural areas so that these communities are not only visually appealing but also possess the momentum for sustainable development.

By the end of 2025, the combined assets of rural collectives across the district had reached 147.4 billion yuan (US$21.73 billion), with total distributable income being 857 million yuan; per capita distribution standing at 3,889 yuan; and the value of publicly traded rural property rights transactions hitting 6.109 billion yuan, all of which ranked first in the city.

Before the end of the year, 300 rural car parking spaces and signage in 20 villages will be upgraded, and 20 public service facilities will be newly built or refurbished, and these "micro-upgrades" would be a part of the major living environment improvement initiative in rural areas.

Over the next five years, the plan is to build 4,000 new "Beautiful Rural Courtyards" and upgrade 8,000 existing ones, linking these courtyards with rural footpaths and public landscapes to form a network of connected sites, thereby allowing the beautiful and harmonious rural areas to be accessible to residents and visitors in the the entire region.

In Pujiang Town, farmlands have been reopening their once-closed gates, signalling the transformation into new urban-rural landmarks that city dwellers are eager to visit and spend their leisure hours.

The Fangyuan Ecological Farm, covering an area of over 226,667 square meters, is one of the examples during this wave of rural transformation.

It used to provide citrus, peaches and pears to fruit distributors. It has added a cafè, and a camping area to attract visitors and parents who want to stay close to their children in a natural landscape. Farm operators are also holding handicraft sessions, team building for business owners and executives, as well as seasonal activities.

During the 15th Five-Year Plan period, Minhang will also focus on leveraging technology to drive green development, making the most of limited arable land.

Making use of Minhang's farm land resources, authorities have also been focusing on bringing in cutting-edge research teams to enhance the level of modern agricultural industries in the region.

From 2021 to 2025, Minhang established a seed source incubation center and up a PhD workstation in collaboration with the Shanghai Academy of Agricultural Sciences, and established a professor's studio in partnership with Jiao Tong University, thereby inviting leading research teams to the district to jointly tackle challenges in seed source research.

The Qingmei Farming Base in Pujiang Town supplies more than 500 tons of high-quality vegetables to the market every month, and the entire process–from cultivation to supply chain management and harvesting–has now been largely automated.

Currently, more than 100 lettuce seed sources have been sourced and selected at the Qingmei base for breeding, with plant phenotyping technology introduced to enable smart growth monitoring and the selection of the very best varieties.

Minhang is exploring a replicable modern farming model that integrates crop varieties, advanced technologies and equipment, with the aim of transforming the Qingmei base not only into a vegetable production center, but also into a demonstration base for new product types, new equipment, new production materials and technologies with significant influence in Shanghai and across the Yangtze River Delta region.

By the end of this year, the consolidation of 994,000 square meters of fragmented land would be completed and it will be turned into an integrated farmland, so that more arable land can be transformed into high-yielding, stable farmland to ensure high quality and stable food supply.

The Qingmei Farming Base is also planning to launch interactive activities such as science popularization talks, fruit-picking experiences and agricultural machinery demonstrations, and is set to become a popular destination combining science education, educational tours and tourism.

Looking ahead, Zhu said the agricultural industry in Minhang must not only provide residents with stable and ample food supplies but preserve the city-dwellers' "love of the countryside".