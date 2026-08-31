Qingpu Gets Ready to Welcome the World for WorldSkills 2026
Qingpu District has begun full-scale preparations for transportation, greenery and tourism for the 48th WorldSkills Competition to ensure an orderly and spectacular global vocational skills gala.
The 2026 WorldSkills Competition will be held in Shanghai from September 22 to 27, with official competitions from September 23 to 26 at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (NECC) in Qingpu.
The district has optimized traffic arrangements by sorting out and upgrading surrounding parking resources, offering 20 temporary parking lots with approximately 1,160 coach berths and 3,200 car spaces.
The P15 parking lot has 300 berths for 850 coaches during competition. Access permits, ride-hailing electronic fencing, and freight scheduling will ensure safe and orderly transportation during the event.
The NECC has launched special campaigns against unlicensed passenger transport, overloading and hazardous goods transport, and illegal ride-hailing.
The district has been completely redesigned to showcase Jiangnan architecture. High-quality flower arrangements and optimized plant varieties ensure full bloom throughout the competition. Event signage, landscape installations, and street banners have been installed.
Landscape upgrades around the core competition zone will blend WorldSkills symbols, urban imagery and vocational-skill culture.
Roadways, greenbelts, isolation strips and elevated flower boxes will host long-blooming, stress-resistant flowers arranged for layered color effects and ecological suitability.
A tiered portfolio of tourist routes has been rolled out. One-day and two-day itineraries are designed for history and culture exploration, urban leisure, and rural eco-getaways.
These routes connect Zhujiajiao Ancient Town, Liantang Ancient Town, Songze Site Museum, Qingpu Bailian Outlets Plaza, Panlong Xintiandi, Dianshan Lake, and the Qingpu Loop Waterside Park, covering food, lodging, travel, shopping and entertainment.
WorldSkills competitors and spectators can enjoy discounted scenic spot admission, shopping rebates and homestay reductions across designated venues in Qingpu.
Claiming to be "China's No. 1 stop for inbound ancient town tourism," Qingpu has optimized its services for foreign visitors.
WorldSkills participants and guests can explore Qingpu and experience Jiangnan charm through improved multilingual signage, duty-free refund services, and other facilities, along with in-depth ancient town tours and Jiangnan culture trips.
Consumption coupons worth 12 million yuan will be issued.
Editor: Liu Qi