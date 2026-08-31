Qingpu Gets Ready to Welcome the World for WorldSkills 2026

Qingpu District has begun full-scale preparations for transportation, greenery and tourism for the 48th WorldSkills Competition to ensure an orderly and spectacular global vocational skills gala.

The 2026 WorldSkills Competition will be held in Shanghai from September 22 to 27, with official competitions from September 23 to 26 at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (NECC) in Qingpu.

The district has optimized traffic arrangements by sorting out and upgrading surrounding parking resources, offering 20 temporary parking lots with approximately 1,160 coach berths and 3,200 car spaces.

The P15 parking lot has 300 berths for 850 coaches during competition. Access permits, ride-hailing electronic fencing, and freight scheduling will ensure safe and orderly transportation during the event.