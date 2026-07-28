[Quick News] A Free Mandarin Course in China is available again. Sign up soon!
Registration is now open again for a free online Mandarin course offering 8-12 hours of instruction. Designed for foreigners working and living in China – especially those in Shanghai, Beijing, Sichuan, and Fujian – the program is a great opportunity to build practical Chinese language skills.
The next session will start on August 25, with registration now open through August 15. Interested participants are encouraged to apply before the deadline.
Completely free and delivered online, the course is an excellent way for foreign professionals in China to improve their Mandarin skills in a flexible learning environment.
Course Format
- Classes are conducted online with live Chinese teachers
- Teaching format: 1-on-1 or small groups (1 teacher with up to 3 learners)
- Three levels available: Beginner, Intermediate, and Advanced
- Each level includes 8 to 12 hours of live instruction, along with additional self-study using the SuperChinese learning platform
- The course takes place twice a week online, an hour each.
Free Course Learner Requirement:
- Scan code, sign up and fill in information as required.
- Prepare a computer and connect to internet stably as the course is conducted online.
- Once you're paired with a teacher and you set schedule together, please stick to the schedule throughout the course.
- Show your appreciation as your teacher is volunteering their time to teach for free.
- Share your feedback after competing the course and help spread the word about this free Mandarin program.
Important Notice:
- Each participant may register for ONE free 10-hour course only.
- If you wish to continue learning afterward, you can arrange paid lessons directly with your teacher.
- Please complete your registration carefully.
- The course team will contact you via phone or WeChat with further details.
If you're a foreigner working in China and want to improve your Mandarin skill, don't miss this opportunity to join the course - it's completely free!
About the Program
Launched in Shanghai in early 2024 by the Shanghai International Academic Exchange Association and City News Service, the TCSOL in China Program helps foreign professionals living and working in China improve their Mandarin.
The program is supervised by the China Society of Research on International Professional Personnel Exchange and Development under China's Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security.
Two additional organizations play important roles in the program: Volunteer TCSOL-certified teachers from Shanghai Yudian Education Ltd deliver the courses; SuperChinese supports the program by helping establish the training structure and academic standards.
Editor: Fu Rong