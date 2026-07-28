[Quick News] A Free Mandarin Course in China is available again. Sign up soon!

Registration is now open again for a free online Mandarin course offering 8-12 hours of instruction. Designed for foreigners working and living in China – especially those in Shanghai, Beijing, Sichuan, and Fujian – the program is a great opportunity to build practical Chinese language skills.

The next session will start on August 25, with registration now open through August 15. Interested participants are encouraged to apply before the deadline.

Completely free and delivered online, the course is an excellent way for foreign professionals in China to improve their Mandarin skills in a flexible learning environment.