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Russian x Chinese Beauty Swap for Women's Day
March 8, 2026
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In celebration of International Women’s Day, Arina Yakupova and her colleague Fiona Li decided to try something fun and creative: a makeup swap. Fiona gave Arina a popular Chinese look while Arina created a European look for Fiona. The result was a fascinating comparison of two very different beauty styles.
The swap showed how exciting it is to experiment with different techniques and styles. East meets West, soft meets bold, glow meets structure. Watch the experiment unfold in the video.
Editor: Chen Jie
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