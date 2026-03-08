[General]

Russian x Chinese Beauty Swap for Women's Day

by Arina Yakupova
March 8, 2026
Share Article:

In celebration of International Women’s Day, Arina Yakupova and her colleague Fiona Li decided to try something fun and creative: a makeup swap. Fiona gave Arina a popular Chinese look while Arina created a European look for Fiona. The result was a fascinating comparison of two very different beauty styles.

The swap showed how exciting it is to experiment with different techniques and styles. East meets West, soft meets bold, glow meets structure. Watch the experiment unfold in the video.

Caption: Shot by Arina Yakupova, Li Fei, Jiang Xiaowei, Yu Wenhao. Edited by Arina Yakupova. Reported by Arina Yakupova, Li Fei. Subtitles by Arina Yakupova.

Editor: Chen Jie

Share Article:

In Case You Missed It...

Shanghai Unveils China's First Consumption Service Standards For Pets
FEATURED
[GENERAL]
Shanghai Unveils China's First Consumption Service Standards For Pets
@ Ke JiayunLineMar 17, 2026
Shanghai Philharmonic and Tchaikovsky Conservatory Forge Partnership to Explore Classical Music
[General]
Shanghai Philharmonic and Tchaikovsky Conservatory Forge Partnership to Explore Classical Music
The Shanghai Philharmonic Orchestra and the Moscow State Tchaikovsky Conservatory will host "Exploring Russia" with Chinese pianist Kong Xiangdong as artistic director.
Poly Grand Theater Announces Spring Season
[General]
Poly Grand Theater Announces Spring Season
Shanghai Poly Grand Theater will present 31 stage productions in 50 performances in its new spring season.
15,000 Runners Hit the Road for Half Marathon
[General]
15,000 Runners Hit the Road for Half Marathon
Kenyan and Ethiopian runners became the men's and women's champions of the 2026 Shanghai Half Marathon.

Popular Reads

Shanghai Opens Creative Startup Competition to Attract Global Talent
1

Shanghai Opens Creative Startup Competition to Attract Global Talent

China Moves to Curb Speeding E-Bikes on Sidewalks
2

China Moves to Curb Speeding E-Bikes on Sidewalks

'You're On Your Way:' The American Professor Guiding Arrivals at Shanghai's Gates
3

'You're On Your Way:' The American Professor Guiding Arrivals at Shanghai's Gates

De Yun She Opens Shanghai Theater, Blending Northern <i>Xiangsheng</i> with Southern Culture
4

De Yun She Opens Shanghai Theater, Blending Northern <i>Xiangsheng</i> with Southern Culture