Shanghai Braces For Major Tourism Industry Expo Cluster
Tourism Plus Shanghai 2026, a major tourism industry expo cluster, will kick off on March 29, spanning three major venues and featuring a combination of lifestyle, technology, coffee and outdoor sports.
The six-day expo will be held at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Center, the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) and the Shanghai New International Expo Center. It will cover a total exhibition area of 700,000 square meters, spanning 16 categories and 58 exhibition sections, bringing together over 6,000 exhibitors showcasing 100,000 new products.
About 300 activities will be held concurrently, including competitions, fashion shows, and lifestyle festivals. The expo is expected to draw 450,000 visitors from over 140 countries and regions, driving local cultural and tourism consumption.
At the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Center, exhibitions and events related to water sports, fishing and outdoor activities will serve as the opening event for the 2026 "Dynamic Pudong" Urban Sports Carnival, ushering in a healthy lifestyle.
Latest technologies in cooking robots, hotel artificial intelligence (AI) smart hardware, driverless sweepers, coffee and tea robots, intelligent and green central kitchen equipment, and new-energy power systems for yachts will take the spotlight at the expo exhibition and convention center.
The "Water Sports Carnival" will feature a yacht show, while road trip enthusiasts can find new destination inspiration and enjoy robot concerts at the center.
The POP ART 2026 Shanghai Expo Place International Balloon Art Exhibition will feature large-scale balloon installations at the Expo Place near the center, with live performances by international balloon masters.
The National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) will be a paradise for foodies. Coffee professionals and enthusiasts will explore new flavor inspirations at the HOTELEX Shanghai International Coffee Culture Festival.
New lifestyle festivals such as the HOTELEX Bread Festival and HOTELEX Small Home Appliances Lifestyle Festival will be part of the expo. The Dreamy Chocolate & Candy Market will offer rich choices for lovers of bread, trendy drinks, wine, chocolate and candy.
Visitors will see human-shaped sculptures made of bread and enjoy fashion shows featuring models wearing outfits made of bread and chocolate.
Lifestyle exhibitions with rich activities such as Bar & Drinks, the SDC Shanghai International Chocolate and Candy Exhibition, and the Global Flavor CHA Culture Festival will invite food lovers to explore unique stores and appreciate diverse flavors and creative aesthetics.
At the Shanghai New International Expo Center, innovative solutions in architectural decoration materials, smart hotel systems, and commercial space design will be shown.
Meanwhile, the Pet-Friendly Hotel Special Exhibition will address space demands for "pet-friendly travel". The Fragrance Healing Zone and Floral Art Renewal Exhibition will provide exchange platforms for incense and floral art.
The expo offers free admission for those who register before 5pm on March 28. After that, a ticket costs 100 yuan (US$14.5) and grants access to all exhibition areas across the three venues.
If you go:
Opening hours: 9am-5pm, March 29-31
Venue: Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Center
Address: 850 Bocheng Road, Pudong New Area 浦东新区博成路850号
Opening hours: 9am-5pm, March 30-April 2
Venue: National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai)
Address: 333 Songze Avenue, Qingpu District 青浦区崧泽大道333号
Opening hours: 9am-5pm, March 31-April 3
Venue: Shanghai New International Expo Center
Address: 2345 Longyang Road, Pudong New Area 浦东新区龙阳路2345号
Editor: Xu Qing