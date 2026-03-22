Shanghai Braces For Major Tourism Industry Expo Cluster

Tourism Plus Shanghai 2026, a major tourism industry expo cluster, will kick off on March 29, spanning three major venues and featuring a combination of lifestyle, technology, coffee and outdoor sports.

The six-day expo will be held at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Center, the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) and the Shanghai New International Expo Center. It will cover a total exhibition area of 700,000 square meters, spanning 16 categories and 58 exhibition sections, bringing together over 6,000 exhibitors showcasing 100,000 new products.

About 300 activities will be held concurrently, including competitions, fashion shows, and lifestyle festivals. The expo is expected to draw 450,000 visitors from over 140 countries and regions, driving local cultural and tourism consumption.

At the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Center, exhibitions and events related to water sports, fishing and outdoor activities will serve as the opening event for the 2026 "Dynamic Pudong" Urban Sports Carnival, ushering in a healthy lifestyle.

Latest technologies in cooking robots, hotel artificial intelligence (AI) smart hardware, driverless sweepers, coffee and tea robots, intelligent and green central kitchen equipment, and new-energy power systems for yachts will take the spotlight at the expo exhibition and convention center.

The "Water Sports Carnival" will feature a yacht show, while road trip enthusiasts can find new destination inspiration and enjoy robot concerts at the center.

The POP ART 2026 Shanghai Expo Place International Balloon Art Exhibition will feature large-scale balloon installations at the Expo Place near the center, with live performances by international balloon masters.