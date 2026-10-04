Shanghai Butterfly Football Cup to Return Oct 25, Supporting Nine Charities

The 7th Shanghai Butterfly Football Cup Charity Tournament will be held on October 25 at Shanghai Citizen Sports Park Football Park in Jiading District, bringing together 32 corporate teams for a one-day, seven-a-side football tournament. This year's event will support nine charitable organizations in China, with donations going toward programs for children with serious illnesses and education projects. Players, colleagues, family members and friends of participating teams can attend the event free of charge, with more than 1,000 spectators expected. In addition to the football matches, the event will feature a children's activity area, food and beverage area, lucky draw, volunteer activities, and professional photography and videography services.

Companies can participate by becoming a sponsor at the Diamond, Platinum, Gold or Silver level. Sponsors will receive brand exposure through banners at the venue and designated spaces in the limited-edition 2026 Butterfly Cup magazine. Diamond sponsors will also have access to a designated branded tent space at the event. Companies interested in can contact the tournament organizing committee at sbfc@rotaryshanghaielysee.org.

About the Butterfly Cup The Shanghai Butterfly Football Cup was launched in 2019 by Debra China in collaboration with a group of French philanthropic entrepreneurs. The tournament initially focused on raising funds for children with Epidermolysis Bullosa, or EB, a rare genetic disorder that causes extremely fragile skin. Children living with EB are often known as "Butterfly Children." After six editions, the tournament has expanded its support to a broader range of charitable organizations helping children facing serious illnesses and other challenges. The Shanghai Butterfly Football Cup Charity Tournament is organized and administered through the Shanghai Guofeng Charity Foundation.