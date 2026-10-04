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Shanghai Butterfly Football Cup to Return Oct 25, Supporting Nine Charities

by CNS
October 4, 2026
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Shanghai Butterfly Football Cup to Return Oct 25, Supporting Nine Charities

The 7th Shanghai Butterfly Football Cup Charity Tournament will be held on October 25 at Shanghai Citizen Sports Park Football Park in Jiading District, bringing together 32 corporate teams for a one-day, seven-a-side football tournament.

This year's event will support nine charitable organizations in China, with donations going toward programs for children with serious illnesses and education projects. Players, colleagues, family members and friends of participating teams can attend the event free of charge, with more than 1,000 spectators expected.

In addition to the football matches, the event will feature a children's activity area, food and beverage area, lucky draw, volunteer activities, and professional photography and videography services.

Shanghai Butterfly Football Cup to Return Oct 25, Supporting Nine Charities
Caption: 2026 Butterfly Cup 9 beneficiaries

Companies can participate by becoming a sponsor at the Diamond, Platinum, Gold or Silver level. Sponsors will receive brand exposure through banners at the venue and designated spaces in the limited-edition 2026 Butterfly Cup magazine. Diamond sponsors will also have access to a designated branded tent space at the event.

Companies interested in can contact the tournament organizing committee at sbfc@rotaryshanghaielysee.org.

Caption:

2025 Review Video: The 6th "Butterfly Cup"

About the Butterfly Cup

The Shanghai Butterfly Football Cup was launched in 2019 by Debra China in collaboration with a group of French philanthropic entrepreneurs. The tournament initially focused on raising funds for children with Epidermolysis Bullosa, or EB, a rare genetic disorder that causes extremely fragile skin. Children living with EB are often known as "Butterfly Children."

After six editions, the tournament has expanded its support to a broader range of charitable organizations helping children facing serious illnesses and other challenges.

The Shanghai Butterfly Football Cup Charity Tournament is organized and administered through the Shanghai Guofeng Charity Foundation.

Shanghai Butterfly Football Cup to Return Oct 25, Supporting Nine Charities
Caption: 32 registered football teams

The Venue

This year's tournament will be held at Shanghai Citizen Sports Park Football Park, which opened in 2020.

Covering 2.8 square kilometers, the sports park serves as a national fitness and sports-sharing base for the Yangtze River Delta region. Its football park is the largest football venue in Shanghai, with 52 football fields.

Address: 999 Anchen Rd, Jiading District, near the Shanghai International Circuit

Editor: Fu Rong

#Yangtze River#Shanghai International Circuit#Shanghai#Jiading
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