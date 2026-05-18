Shanghai Heads Into Muggy and Rainy Week

Shanghai is heading into a wetter stretch this week, with showers expected to become more frequent from Tuesday and rainfall likely to be more noticeable around Wednesday and Saturday.

On Monday, the Shanghai Meteorological Bureau issued a blue gale warning at 8:50am, with strong winds expected across the city over the next 24 hours.

Tuesday will still be windy with temperatures between 22 and 28 degrees Celsius. Residents are advised to take care when heading outdoors and to secure loose items on balconies. Under the influence of an upper-level trough, the city will also see more cloudy and rainy conditions from Tuesday onward, with fewer sunny breaks than usual.

Rain will become the main weather theme in the following days. The rainfall around Wednesday and Saturday is expected to be heavier than on other days, and some areas may also see weak thunder.

Temperatures will remain fairly stable despite the rain, generally staying between 21 and 29 degrees. There will be no sharp temperature drop, although the rain may bring a slight cooling effect at times.

The main change will be in how the weather feels. With frequent showers and high humidity, Shanghai is likely to feel increasingly damp and muggy this week. Outdoor plans may need some flexibility, especially around the periods of stronger rainfall.

According to the bureau, the windy weather is linked to Shanghai's position between a high-pressure system over the sea to the east and a low-pressure system over land to the west. The tight pressure gradient between the two systems has made winds stronger in recent days.