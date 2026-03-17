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Shanghai Philharmonic and Tchaikovsky Conservatory Forge Partnership to Explore Classical Music

by Ma Yue
March 17, 2026
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The Shanghai Philharmonic Orchestra will collaborate with the Moscow State Tchaikovsky Conservatory to present the "Exploring Russia" music festival, with Chinese pianist Kong Xiangdong serving as the festival's artistic director.

The festival, scheduled for year-end, is part of a three-year cooperation plan between the two organizations. This partnership also encompasses joint composition, talent development, resource sharing, arts education, and early musical enlightenment for youth.

Shanghai Philharmonic and Tchaikovsky Conservatory Forge Partnership to Explore Classical Music
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: A three-year in-depth cooperation plan has been reached between Shanghai Philharmonic Orchestra and Moscow State Tchaikovsky Conservatory.

This year marks the 160th anniversary of the Moscow Conservatory and the 25th anniversary of the Sino-Russian Treaty of Good Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation. The partnership between the two music institutions creates a beautiful symphony of friendship between the two nations.

The Shanghai Philharmonic will host Moscow Conservatory professor Pavel Chernykh and graduate Kirill Popov in September for the orchestra's 2026-27 season opener.

It will also host Russian artists, including Tchaikovsky Competition winners, during the "Exploring Russia" festival. They will perform concerto concerts, salons, and hold masterclasses with the orchestra and Chinese musicians.

Shanghai Philharmonic and Tchaikovsky Conservatory Forge Partnership to Explore Classical Music
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: Chinese pianist Kong Xiangdong has been named artistic director of the "Exploring Russia" festival.

The Shanghai Philharmonic will regularly host Moscow Conservatory professors and performers for music education and exchange. At the same time, the Shanghai Philharmonic will select outstanding musicians for short-term conservatory study visits.

Both sides will jointly initiate composition projects, fostering collaboration between Chinese and Russian composers. These projects aim to create new works that combine both musical traditions and experiment with classical music.

Shanghai Philharmonic and Tchaikovsky Conservatory Forge Partnership to Explore Classical Music
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: Shanghai Philharmonic Orchestra director Gao Shanfeng (sitting left) and Moscow Conservatory rector Alexander Sokolov pose during the signing ceremony.

A series of mechanisms to facilitate sharing and exchanging scores, audio and video materials, and academic resources will be set up.

The Moscow Conservatory has collaborated extensively with the Shanghai Conservatory of Music and the Shanghai Oriental Art Center.

"I have always regarded the musicians of Shanghai and China as dear friends," said Alexander Sokolov, rector of the Moscow Conservatory. "Music is a witness to our deep friendship. I hope classical music can serve as a strong bond that brings our peoples closer together."

Editor: Ma Yue

#Oriental Art Center#Shanghai
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