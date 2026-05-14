Shanghai Gears Up for 2026 China Tourism Day

"China Tourism Day" falls on May 19, 2026, and Shanghai is organizing a citywide celebration with 119 culture and tourism-themed activities. Think park trips, pop-up intangible cultural heritage experiences, IP collaborations, immersive light shows, travel incentives, and live performances, all intertwined with renowned city sites, bustling commercial districts, and stunning Jiangnan rural views. If you've been looking for a reason to get out and explore the city, this is your perfect cue. Here's a roundup of upcoming events across Shanghai.

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Honor of Kings × "Gift Box" at Oriental Pearl Tower The second season of the "Honor of Kings' Gift Box" lands at the Oriental Pearl Tower, with "all-you-can-enjoy merch" as its core concept. Expect themed installations, limited-edition freebies, brand pop-up stores, and popular cosplayer meet-and-greet photo spots. Date: May 16-24 Venue: Oriental Pearl Tower City Plaza 东方明珠塔城市广场

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Cute Animal NPC Parade The Shanghai Wild Animal Park has been transformed into a living "animal city street" with immersive roaming NPC (non-player character) performances. Animal exhibition zones and Binhu Avenue bring the whole park to life with character interactions. Date: Through October 31 Venue: Shanghai Wild Animal Park 上海野生动物园

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The 13th Shanghai Dollyparadise Exhibition Dollyparadise is one of China's key platforms for doll enthusiasts to showcase and connect. Since its launch in 2008, it has grown from a single annual event to nearly 10 events a year nationwide. Beyond beautifully crafted dolls, visitors can also explore related art and items such as illustrations, accessories, props, clothing, mini objects, and furniture. This edition features BJD (Ball Jointed Doll) showcases and on-site sales and exchanges of handmade accessories. Date: May 17 Venue: Shanghai Convention & Exhibition Center of International Sourcing 上海跨国采购会展中心

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Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park upgrades its signature shows Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park has launched the "16 Fantasy Shows" experience. New original IP performances like 24 Solar Terms, Winter's Arrival, and The Wizard of Oz make their debut. "Winter's Arrival," an original IP by Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park, uses stilt theater and ocean-themed parades to create an immersive polar-inspired world filled with icy landscapes and marine life storytelling, offering visitors a fully immersive park experience. The Wizard of Oz reimagines the classic fantasy through stage performance and character interactions, guiding visitors into a whimsical ocean dreamscape. A special highlight: the popular Chinese animated IP Blades of the Guardians makes its first appearance at Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park. Date: Through May 31 Venue: Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park 上海海昌海洋公园

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Blooming In Grand Yuyuan The "Blooming in Grand Yuyuan" campaign at Yuyuan Garden combines traditional market life, cultural performances, and seasonal shopping into one immersive spring experience with three themed gardens and three floral walking routes. Artists have rendered 33 classical gardens in modern public spaces in the Ming Dynasty style. Yuyuan mall becomes a "dream garden of classical flower deities," and BFC becomes a futuristic garden with giant white magnolias on Lujiazui skyline rooftops. Date: Through May 24 Venue: Grand Yuyuan Cultural District 大豫园文化片区

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Cool Jing'an, Great Coffee & Theatre Centered around coffee and theater culture, this Jing'an district-wide event features two themed markets and three curated lifestyle routes. Residents and visitors can upload theater ticket stubs or check-in photos via the "Jing'an GO" mini-program to unlock exclusive discounts at 30+ participating brands, covering food, drinks, and lifestyle experiences. Date: Through May 31 Venue: Jing'an District 静安区

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Shanghai Shimao Dream City Wuxia Theme Park Shimao Dream City has launched a themed "jianghu" (martial arts world) season, inviting influencers, cosplayers, and role-play fans to step into an immersive wuxia-style adventure. Character NPCs appear throughout the park, engaging visitors in live-action storytelling and interactive encounters. Date: Through May 31 Venue: Shanghai Shimao Dream City 上海世茂精灵之城

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North Bund Flower Festival The North Bund Flower Festival has launched Shanghai's first-ever floating flower market on the Huangpu River. Highlights include a Belt and Road-themed floral exhibition, a spring lifestyle market, and live performances across the waterfront. The 600-square-meter floating flower market on the river is the highlight, featuring global blooms, themed installations, and photo spots. Visitors can receive a free flower and a limited-edition postcard after participating in on-site check-ins, which can be used for discounts at selected malls and merchants. Date: Through May 24 Venue: North Bund 北外滩

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Suzhou Creek Themed Cruise Experiences Special themed cruises are being launched along Suzhou Creek, including music cruises, gourmet banquet cruises, grain rain-inspired seasonal tea cruises, and pet-friendly sailing experiences. Date: Through May 31 Venue: Various Suzhou Creek piers 苏州河各码头

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"One Ticket, Multiple Experiences" Baoshan Cruise Ticket Campaign Hold onto your cruise ticket – because it unlocks perks across Baoshan District. Benefits include hotel discounts, room upgrades, breakfast offers, and discounted entry to attractions, creative parks, and cinemas. Passengers who sail from Wusongkou International Cruise Port in 2026 can present valid cruise boarding credentials (paper, digital boarding pass, or travel passport) for verification at participating venues in Baoshan to enjoy offers. Date: Through December 31 Venue: Baoshan District 宝山区