Shanghai Museum Pass to Push City's Record Visitor Numbers Higher

To mark the International Museum Day today, the Shanghai Museum Pass, a special edition of Shanghai Pass tourism card, was launched under the auspices of the Municipal Administration of Culture and Tourism and Jiushi Group Urban Tourism Card Company.

The pass will cover over 150 cultural events, notably Shanghai Museum's blockbuster "Dialogue with the World" series, and the exhibition "On Top of the World Tree: Ancient Civilizations of the Americas," complete with coverage of fares, admissions, as well as shopping discounts and other benefits.

From mid-May, museums across the city will launch over 100 exciting cultural exhibitions and side events, affording visitors a rare experience. And to mark International Museum Day, all registered local museums are offering free or discounted admission.

Last year, museums in Shanghai received more than 43 million visitors, a record high, nearly 68 percent of whom were from outside the city.

These glowing figures were released at a forum themed "Museums Uniting A Divided World," held at the Shanghai Science and Technology Museum to mark the start of the Shanghai Cultural Heritage Season.

The event also coincided with Monday's International Museum Day. May 18 was reserved as International Museum Day through a decision taken by the International Council of Museums in 1977.