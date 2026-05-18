Shanghai Museum Pass to Push City's Record Visitor Numbers Higher
To mark the International Museum Day today, the Shanghai Museum Pass, a special edition of Shanghai Pass tourism card, was launched under the auspices of the Municipal Administration of Culture and Tourism and Jiushi Group Urban Tourism Card Company.
The pass will cover over 150 cultural events, notably Shanghai Museum's blockbuster "Dialogue with the World" series, and the exhibition "On Top of the World Tree: Ancient Civilizations of the Americas," complete with coverage of fares, admissions, as well as shopping discounts and other benefits.
From mid-May, museums across the city will launch over 100 exciting cultural exhibitions and side events, affording visitors a rare experience. And to mark International Museum Day, all registered local museums are offering free or discounted admission.
Last year, museums in Shanghai received more than 43 million visitors, a record high, nearly 68 percent of whom were from outside the city.
These glowing figures were released at a forum themed "Museums Uniting A Divided World," held at the Shanghai Science and Technology Museum to mark the start of the Shanghai Cultural Heritage Season.
The event also coincided with Monday's International Museum Day. May 18 was reserved as International Museum Day through a decision taken by the International Council of Museums in 1977.
Some other figures released at the forum were equally impressive: Shanghai has 175 registered museums, 131 of them state-owned.
With one museum for an average 143,000 residents, and one museum in an average of 36.4 square kilometers, the density of museums in the city ranks among the top in the country.
Another significant parameter suggests local museums' growing appeal for visitors outside the city, accounting for 68 percent of the total, an 11 percentage point increase year-on-year.
Another encouraging trend is that local juvenile visitors numbered 9.8 million, or about 23 percent of the total.
In addition to permanent museums, temporary displays are also playing a major role, numbering 564 last year, exhibiting a total of 179,300 pieces/sets.
The "Top of the Pyramids: Ancient Egyptian Civilization Exhibition" hosted by the Shanghai Museum set world records by attracting 2.77 million visitors, generating over 760 million yuan (US$110 million) in revenues, exemplifying best practice in high-quality development for museums in China, or worldwide.
The spillover effects are also manifest, with museum-hosted educational sessions online and offline numbering 4.54 thousand, attracting over 9 million participants.
Museums citywide also had 19,379 volunteers, contributing to cultural and creative products revenue to the tune of 221 million yuan.
Editor: Xu Qing