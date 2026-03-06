Shanghai Quick View 2026: Unveiling City's Development Achievements Last Year

The Information Office of Shanghai Municipality recently released "Shanghai Quick View 2026," presenting the city's 2025 development achievements through key statistics and data, highlighting steady progress and improving quality of growth.

"Shanghai Quick View 2026" showcases Shanghai at the forefront of China's reform and opening-up and as a global metropolis deeply connected to the world. It highlights the city's efforts to play a leading and demonstrative role in advancing Chinese modernization, accelerating the building of a socialist modern international metropolis with global influence.

With strong momentum and tireless dedication, Shanghai continues to take responsibility for the nation, act as a pioneer, and strive to ensure a strong start to the 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026-2030).