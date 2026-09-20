Shanghai Rolex Masters Goes Pet-Friendly as 'ACE Wonderland' Returns

Tennis fans at the 2026 Shanghai Rolex Masters can once again bring their dogs. The tournament's pet-friendly zone, "ACE Wonderland," will return for a second year and stay open for all 18 days of the event, from October 1 to 18 at the Qizhong Tennis Center. The park drew plenty of interest when it opened last season, and this year it comes back with more space, more activities and a dog show of its own – all within earshot of the main courts.

This year it is on the lawn north of Hall 2, a short walk from the main courts. Dogs can run, meet other dogs and rest there between matches.

The park has more to offer this year. There is a playground where dogs can run free. There is also a boarding and daycare area, so owners can watch a match without their dog. A themed pop-up space, brand booths and a fan stage are also part of the park. Organizers say more activities will be announced before the tournament starts.

Only 50 dogs can enter each day. From October 4 to 6, the number goes up to 200. But those places are only for dogs in the 2026 Monaco All-Star Dog Show. Sign-up details will be released soon. Other owners can book on a first-come, first-served basis. The most popular dates are likely to fill up fast.

Dogs can take part in many activities while the tennis is on. There are obstacle courses and fetch races on almost every day. The results are checked by Guinness World Records. Large and medium dogs get their awards on October 2, and small dogs on October 3. West Highland white terriers, schnauzers and dachshunds each have their own day – October 7, October 11 and October 17 – and the overall points winners are announced on October 18. From October 4 to 6, the Monaco All-Star Dog Show holds agility and beauty competitions, with sign-ups opening soon.

When: From October 1 to 4, the hours are 10:30am to 6pm. From October 5, it opens 90 minutes before each session and the closing time depends on on-site arrangements.

Where: ACE Wonderland is on the lawn north of Hall 2 at the Qizhong Tennis Center in Shanghai.

How many: 50 dogs a day. From October 4 to 6, the limit is 200, and only for Monaco All-Star Dog Show entrants.

Your ticket: You need a ticket for that day's Shanghai Rolex Masters or Masters Carnival. One ticket is available for one dog's reservation.

Your dog: Your dog must be registered in Shanghai, must not be an aggressive breed, and must be between nine months and 10 years old. You also need to upload the dog's immunization certificate and registration certificate.

Deadline: Apply by 11:59 pm two days before the day you want to visit – for October 1, that means September 28. If your application is approved, you will get a text message by 6 pm the day before.

How to book: Scan the official QR code, fill in your dog's information and upload the documents, then wait for approval.