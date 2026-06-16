Shanghai Rolls Out Themed Activities to Mark Heritage Day
A monthlong cultural heritage celebration has kicked off in Shanghai, featuring exhibitions, performances and interactive events highlighting traditional craftsmanship and cultural preservation.
Held to mark China's 2026 Cultural and Natural Heritage Day, which fell on Saturday, it also launched Shanghai Qipao Month, which will run across the city until November.
At the Shanghai Mass Art Center, the opening showcase combined traditional qipao runway presentations with contemporary lighting and sound design. Models took part in a series of staged catwalk sequences set to a blend of Chinese folk music and electronic composition.
An accompanying exhibition traced the evolution of the qipao over the past century, featuring nearly 100 garments and related accessories.
A pop-up market was also set up at the venue, featuring craft and design stalls linked to the theme.
Throughout June, districts across Shanghai are hosting around 100 themed activities to mark Heritage Day.
Baoshan District has partnered with Shanghai University to present an art exhibition featuring contemporary crafts inspired by traditional techniques, including Luojing cross-stitch handbags, Gaojing fabric collage brooches, Yuepu bamboo accessories and Gucun traditional knot buttons.
The exhibition, held at the university's museum, explored how traditional craftsmanship is being adapted into modern clothing and accessories.
Yangpu District is hosting a series of themed activities at the Shanghai International Fashion Center, along with a miniature architecture exhibition and intangible cultural heritage workshops at the WorldSkills Museum.
Songjiang District is presenting the monthlong Sijing Opera Gala, offering visitors opportunities to explore heritage markets and historic towns. The district is also holding a special exhibition marking the 20th anniversary of Gu embroidery's inclusion on China's national intangible cultural heritage list.