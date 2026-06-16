Shanghai Rolls Out Themed Activities to Mark Heritage Day

A monthlong cultural heritage celebration has kicked off in Shanghai, featuring exhibitions, performances and interactive events highlighting traditional craftsmanship and cultural preservation.

Held to mark China's 2026 Cultural and Natural Heritage Day, which fell on Saturday, it also launched Shanghai Qipao Month, which will run across the city until November.

At the Shanghai Mass Art Center, the opening showcase combined traditional qipao runway presentations with contemporary lighting and sound design. Models took part in a series of staged catwalk sequences set to a blend of Chinese folk music and electronic composition.

An accompanying exhibition traced the evolution of the qipao over the past century, featuring nearly 100 garments and related accessories.

A pop-up market was also set up at the venue, featuring craft and design stalls linked to the theme.