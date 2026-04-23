Shanghai Students Urged to See 'Both Sides' of the World

Shanghai students are being encouraged to look at the "other side of the moon" to become true global citizens.

Professor Tong Shijun, chancellor of NYU Shanghai, launched the "Link·SH" lecture series this week to bridge the gap between Chinese traditions and international perspectives.

The inaugural event was held on Tuesday at Shanghai United International School Wanyuan in Minhang District. Nearly 200 students and teachers attended the first talk of the series. The program aims to bring scholars into K12 schools to share stories that connect Shanghai to the rest of the world.

"Speaking a language is experiencing a way of thinking," Tong told the crowd. He argued that bilingualism is more than a tool for talk. It is a key to training both logic and social sensitivity.

The "Link·SH" project, created by the Shanghai Federation of Social Science Associations, uses experts to help local and expat students navigate different cultural values.

For many students, the lecture was a call to follow their passions.

Jimmy Wei, an 11th-grade student, said the talk helped him resolve a personal struggle. He is interested in history and social studies but felt pressured to choose a more "practical" career.

"I actually doubted my own interests because of the Chinese social norm that social studies cannot make a great life," Wei said. "The lecture inspires me to reconsider my major and try to embrace more possibilities instead of focusing on one field."