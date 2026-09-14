Six Chinese Cities Bring Their Cultural Treasures to Shanghai

Credit: Ti Gong

Six Chinese cities are showcasing intangible cultural treasures, performances, local delicacies and tourism experiences as part of the 37th Shanghai Tourism Festival. The cities are Wuxi in Jiangsu Province, Ningbo (Zhejiang Province), Sanming and Changting in Fujian Province, Huaihua in Hunan Province, and Kashgar in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Kashgar will perform traditional ethnic music and dances at Shanghai's Oriental Pearl TV Tower and the Bund to showcase Xinjiang's culture.

Credit: Ti Gong

Sanming and Changting will share a themed double-decker sightseeing bus on the Bund and intangible cultural heritage shows like fish lantern displays, Hakka tea-grinding dances, folk songs, and Meilin Opera, a national treasure. At New World City on Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall, tourists can watch performances from Huaihua. At BFC, a multi-city roadshow was held on Sunday, featuring diverse offerings from participating destinations.

Credit: Ti Gong

The Wuxi booth recreated the Grand Canal's watertown atmosphere with lantern backdrops and motifs of Ming Dynasty (1368-1644) traveler Xu Xiake and poet Su Shi, as well as intangible cultural heritage handicrafts and local delicacies. Fishery-themed performances in Ningbo combined marine fishing culture and heritage arts to depict coastal life. Wuxi is giving away 10,000 free tickets plus hotel discounts for Shanghai-based tourists. Huaihua has released over 1 million yuan (US$149,086) in tourism vouchers covering 65 scenic spots, 50 hotels and 200 businesses. Sanming offers free admission for visitors arriving by air. The 37th Shanghai Tourism Festival, which began on September 12, will feature 170 cultural and tourism events running until October 6.

Credit: Ti Gong