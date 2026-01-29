Tennis Legends and Stars Land in Shanghai for Chinese New Year

Credit: Ti Gong

This Chinese New Year, Shanghai will host a special tennis festival that combines professional matches with community participation. From February 18 to 21, the Ace The New Year & One-Point-Win Tournament 2026 will take place at Shanghai Indoor Stadium. The event features six tennis legends, eight popular tennis influencers and 512 amateur players, making it a unique mix of professional and grassroots tennis. Tickets are now available via the Jiushi Sports app, as well as its WeChat and Alipay mini-programs.

The highlight of the festival is the Tennis Legends Match on February 20-21. The legendary players joining the event include Juan Martin del Potro from Argentina, Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France, Spain's Feliciano López, and Chinese stars Wang Qiang and Li Zhe. Special mention must be made of Australian Ashleigh Barty, the former world No. 1 and three-time Grand Slam champion, making her first appearance in Shanghai. Fans can expect matchups, strong team coodination, and surprises as tennis influencers challenge the legends.

Before the legends take the stage, the One-Point-Win Tournament will run from February 18 to 21, with announcement of the champion and a 1-million-yuan (US$143,790) prize. This tournament is open to tennis enthusiasts of all levels, using a "one-point wins" format that combines skill and chance. The event emphasizes fairness, gender balance and the idea that anyone can become a hero. Registration opens at noon on Friday (January 30).

Tickets are affordable. starting at just 80 yuan. Fans purchasing Ace The New Year tickets before January 30, 2pm will get early access to the 2026 Shanghai Rolex Masters tickets. In addition, VIP and SVIP ticket holders will be entitled to exclusive event privileges, including access to exclusive dinners, autograph sessions, souvenir bags and premium dining experiences, both inside and outside the stadium.

With its combination of legends, rising stars and amateur players, the Ace The New Year & One-Point-Win Tournament 2026 creates a festive, family-friendly tennis celebration. It's a perfect way to enjoy world-class tennis, watch stars like Barty, del Potro and Tsonga live, and experience Shanghai's vibrant New Year atmosphere.