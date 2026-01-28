Snow to Return? Shanghai Facing Another 'Magic Attack' Chill

Shanghai might see a return of snowflakes this Friday, just days after the city's first snowfall of the new year, local meteorological forecasts said on Wednesday.

Even if no snow materializes, high humidity will likely amplify the cold sharply from Friday into Saturday – a bone-chilling dampness locals jokingly dub the "magic attack."

A fresh surge of cold air is forecast to arrive from Friday into Saturday, bringing persistent rainfall and stronger northeasterly winds.

Daytime highs are expected to fall to around 6-7 degrees Celsius, with brief rain-to-snow transitions possible in parts of the city's western and northern suburbs, forecasters said.

Before then, Thursday will remain mostly cloudy, with temperatures ranging between 3 and 10 degrees. Cloud cover is expected to increase overnight, paving the way for colder and wetter conditions on Friday.

For many residents, however, snow itself is not the main concern. What defines Shanghai's winter is damp cold – a chill intensified by high humidity that allows moisture to cling to clothing and skin, accelerating heat loss. Unlike dry cold, which can often be managed with extra layers, damp cold tends to feel more penetrating.

As a result, even moderate temperatures can feel severe. Locals often describe the sensation as a cold that "gets into your bones", lingering indoors as well as outside.

Forecasters say the unsettled weather will be short-lived. Rain is expected to ease by Sunday, with skies turning partly cloudy and temperatures gradually rebounding. Early next week, daytime highs are forecast to recover to around 11-12 degrees.

Authorities have advised residents to stay alert to rapid temperature changes, as Shanghai continues to see sharp swings between cold and milder conditions.