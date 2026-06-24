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The Code No Algorithm Can Break: Why True Cinema Always Finds Its Audience

Shanghai International Film & TV Festival
by Arina Yakupova
June 24, 2026
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Spend a day at the 28th Shanghai International Film Festival alongside reporter Arina Yakupova as she meets global filmmakers to get insights from the film industry.

This video explores the modern challenge of capturing an audience's attention when movies must directly compete with social media feeds and rapidly advancing artificial intelligence.

International creators share their perspectives on film as "a universal love language that effortlessly crosses borders, bringing diverse audiences together in shared laughter".

A rising generation of directors also weighs in, offering a powerful defense of artistic integrity by stating that real cinema will always find its audience regardless of current trends, time, or streaming formats.

Caption: Shot by Yu Wenhao. Edited by Arina Yakupova. Reported by Arina Yakupova. Subtitles by Arina Yakupova.

Editor: Chen Jie

#Shanghai
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