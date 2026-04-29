Tianyuan Go Tournament Celebrates 40th Anniversary

Renowned Chinese Go masters, including Ma Xiaochun, Chang Hao, and the new defending champion Wang Xinghao, gathered in Shanghai to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Tianyuan Go Tournament. First held in 1987, the tournament was jointly initiated by Xinmin Evening News and the Chinese Go Association. Since then, Go has stepped out of professional arenas and entered countless households.

Credit: Ti Gong

Over the past four decades, the tournament has been held annually without interruption, producing 12 "Tianyuan" title holders. "Has it really been 40 years?" recalled Ma Xiaochun, the champion of the inaugural Tianyuan Tournament. "The prize money back then was very high – 1,000 yuan – while other similar competitions offered only 80 yuan. Winning the title gave me immense encouragement." Shanghai-born player Chang Hao also claimed his first major national title at the Tianyuan Tournament.

Credit: Ti Gong