Two Festivals, One Stage: A September Celebration of Theater and Dance

The 2026 ACT Shanghai Contemporary Theater Festival and the 2026 Dance Out of the Box Festival both open this weekend. For the first time, these two Shanghai performing arts brands have joined forces to present a rich program for theater and dance lovers throughout September. The Shanghai Dramatic Arts Center launched ACT Shanghai in 2005, focusing on presenting new theater works from around the world.

This year's festival has gathered troupes and artists from Spain, Canada, Britain, France and Thailand. Some of the works they are bringing are making their Asian debuts. The Dance Out of the Box (DOB) Festival, founded by the Shanghai International Dance Center Theater, started in 2022. This year, it will feature seven contemporary dance works from both China and international artists. The two festivals are collaborating to present two performances: "No.60," created by Thai choreographer and dancer Pichet Klunchun, and "All After," a solo work by British choreographer and performer Solène Weinachter.

Credit: Hideto Maezawa

"No. 60" is inspired by Khon, a performing art and intangible cultural heritage that originated in the royal courts of Thailand. Klunchun has dedicated 20 years to studying this classical dance, incorporating insights from diverse fields such as architecture and physics to create a more adaptable contemporary framework for this seven-century-old art form. "After All" celebrates humanity's vulnerable yet courageous existence. Weinachter blends dance, comedy, storytelling, and theater to explore a profound question: what happens at the end of life? In her performance, she re-enacts the funerals of loved ones and envisions her own.

Credit: Jean Louis Fernandez

Other ACT performances include "You Promised Me a Love Story" presented by Barcelona-based Sala Beckett; "Thauma" by La Mula from Spain; "Nevenka" by Spanish troupe Histrión Teatro; "FUSÉES" by LA VIE BRÈVE from France; "On The Up Grade" from China; and the Canadian productions "Civilization and Its Discontents" and "asses.masses." Other DOB offerings include "All Possible Bodies AP91," featuring performers of diverse ethnic backgrounds; two Belgian works, "Hero%" and "Du Bout Des Doigts" and the outdoor show "Getaway."

Credit: Ti Gong