UFC Returns to Shanghai for Two-Night Event in August

The world's premier mixed martial arts event Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will return to Shanghai this August, hosting two consecutive nights of action at the Oriental Sports Center for MMA fans.

The Road to UFC Season 5 semifinals will kick off on August 28, with winners advancing to the finals for a chance to earn a UFC contract. The UFC Shanghai Fight Night main card will take place on August 29.

Last year marked UFC's first return to Shanghai after a seven-year absence. All tickets for the Fight Night at Shanghai Indoor Stadium were sold out, with more than half of the buyers coming from outside the city.