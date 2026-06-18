UFC Returns to Shanghai for Two-Night Event in August
The world's premier mixed martial arts event Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will return to Shanghai this August, hosting two consecutive nights of action at the Oriental Sports Center for MMA fans.
The Road to UFC Season 5 semifinals will kick off on August 28, with winners advancing to the finals for a chance to earn a UFC contract. The UFC Shanghai Fight Night main card will take place on August 29.
Last year marked UFC's first return to Shanghai after a seven-year absence. All tickets for the Fight Night at Shanghai Indoor Stadium were sold out, with more than half of the buyers coming from outside the city.
In the main card final, Brazil's Johnny Walker spoiled Zhang Mingyang's homecoming bout by defeating the Chinese light heavyweight and delivering a second-round TKO (technical knockout) finish last year.
Just ten years ago, the sport was largely known through online highlight clips shared among a limited number of enthusiasts in China. The turning point came in 2017 when UFC hosted its first mainland event in Shanghai and Li Jingliang's memorable TKO victory – during which he shouted "China Power" – brought the sport into the national spotlight.
In 2019, Zhang Weili knocked out Jessica Andrade in just 42 seconds to claim the women's UFC strawweight title, becoming Asia's first UFC champion. The victory shattered the perception that UFC gold was unattainable for Chinese fighters.
With the sport being included in the Asian Games and the continuous rise of Chinese MMA talent, UFC has ample justification to continue expanding in the Chinese market.
More information about the fight card and ticketing for this year's Shanghai event will be announced in the coming weeks.
Editor: Ma Yue