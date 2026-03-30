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UN Aviation Agency Limits Passengers to Two Power Banks

by Ke Jiayun
March 30, 2026
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UN Aviation Agency Limits Passengers to Two Power Banks
Caption: This image is generated by AI.

If you are packing for your next flight, you may want to check your carry-on luggage twice. A new rule from the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) now limits passengers to carrying no more than two power banks, and recharging them during a flight is no longer allowed.

The new lithium battery-powered power bank specifications were announced by the ICAO on Friday (March 27) and took effect the same day, marking a notable change for air travelers worldwide as airlines and regulators place greater focus on battery-related safety risks.

Under the updated measures, each passenger may carry up to two power banks on board, but recharging them during the flight is prohibited. Crew members, however, may continue to carry and use power banks when required for aircraft operations.

In a statement, the Montreal-based United Nations aviation agency said the new specifications are intended to address emerging risks linked to passengers' lithium batteries and to enhance safety and peace of mind for both passengers and airlines.

The ICAO said the changes were based on recommendations from its Dangerous Goods Panel, then reviewed and endorsed with revisions by the Air Navigation Commission, before being approved by the 36 states that make up the ICAO Council.

An addendum to the Technical Instructions for the Safe Transport of Dangerous Goods by Air will be distributed to all 193 ICAO member states, the organization added.

Editor: Liu Xiaolin

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