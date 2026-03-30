Shanghai Recognizes Leaders in Platelet Donation Efforts

Shanghai honored individuals and groups for their active involvement in platelet donations, as well as their contributions to promoting and organizing donation drives on Sunday. Among the recognized contributors was Bloodline, an expatriate volunteer group.

Platelets are vital for patients with blood diseases, cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy, women with severe postpartum hemorrhage, and those suffering from serious trauma. They also provide critical support for public health security.

According to the Shanghai Blood Center, the city requires 1,800 units of blood each day, including 300 units of platelets.

Last year, the city collected 104,221 units of platelets, a year-on-year increase of 9.2 percent, nearly meeting clinical demand.

Among all blood collection locations, the Shanghai Blood Center collected 98,054 units of platelets last year, rising 9.9 percent year on year.

Shanghai launched its platelet donation program in 2002, and annual collections have continued to grow. By 2025, more than 3,500 people had donated platelets at Shanghai Blood Center over 50 times. In Shanghai, the minimum interval between platelet donations is 14 days, with a maximum of 24 donations allowed per year.

Both Chinese citizens and expatriates actively participate in platelet donation across the city.

Douwe Schurer from the Netherlands, a founding member of Bloodline, has lived in China for more than 20 years and donated blood for the past 16 years.

"I donate blood twice a year and also give platelets regularly. You just spend a little of your time and give a little of your blood, and you can save a life," he said.

Riccardo Giaccardo from Italy and his Chinese wife Xu Ying donate platelets every 14 days.

"We are happy to help people in need. When I see a notification on my phone that my blood has been sent to a hospital to save a patient, I feel extremely happy and grateful," said Xu Ying, who has donated 30 units of platelets. Giaccardo has donated 57 units.