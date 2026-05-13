Wuzhen Theater Festival scheduled for October

The 13th Wuzhen Theater Festival will take place from October 15-25, 2026, in the historic canal town. The theme this year is "Serene Transcendence," based on "Dan Yuan" – quiet depth and spiritual elevation – in classical Chinese culture.

The festival's "Emerging Theater Artists Competition," which has fostered new talent and Chinese-language theater, is one of its most dynamic sections. For the 2026 edition, participants are required to create original stage works incorporating three designated elements: "gliding," "fox" and "radio."

Competitors may use simple tables and chairs provided by the organizing committee, with no other large props of their own. Each performance must not exceed 30 minutes. Registration is open from now until noon on August 20, 2026, via www.wuzhenfestival.com.

The shortlist will be announced on September 20 after a preliminary jury selects 18 online works. The preliminary round of the festival will include three public performances of all shortlisted works. The grand jury will pick one of six to eight finalists.

This year's awards include the "Best Drama Award" (200,000 yuan), "Best Individual Performance Award" (60,000 yuan), and several Special Awards. More than 10,000 theater makers from around the world have registered for the Emerging Theater Artists Competition over the past 12 editions.