Wuzhen Theater Festival scheduled for October
The 13th Wuzhen Theater Festival will take place from October 15-25, 2026, in the historic canal town. The theme this year is "Serene Transcendence," based on "Dan Yuan" – quiet depth and spiritual elevation – in classical Chinese culture.
The festival's "Emerging Theater Artists Competition," which has fostered new talent and Chinese-language theater, is one of its most dynamic sections. For the 2026 edition, participants are required to create original stage works incorporating three designated elements: "gliding," "fox" and "radio."
Competitors may use simple tables and chairs provided by the organizing committee, with no other large props of their own. Each performance must not exceed 30 minutes. Registration is open from now until noon on August 20, 2026, via www.wuzhenfestival.com.
The shortlist will be announced on September 20 after a preliminary jury selects 18 online works. The preliminary round of the festival will include three public performances of all shortlisted works. The grand jury will pick one of six to eight finalists.
This year's awards include the "Best Drama Award" (200,000 yuan), "Best Individual Performance Award" (60,000 yuan), and several Special Awards. More than 10,000 theater makers from around the world have registered for the Emerging Theater Artists Competition over the past 12 editions.
More than a showcase, it's a place for emerging artists to learn, share, and grow. At the same time, it provides direct engagement with established theater masters.
The Wuzhen Theater Festival is also renowned for its "Carnival of the Old Town," a vibrant convergence of diverse artistic expressions. A wide range of art forms with aesthetic power and emotional resonance is welcome – from traditional performance and avant-garde theater to multimedia, installation art, music, dance, and cross-disciplinary creativity.
Participants include theater companies, artists, and enthusiasts from China and abroad. Theater companies, independent artists, and performing arts enthusiasts from around the world can register via the official festival website by noon on September 6, 2026. The organizing committee will offer support in production, performance, daily living, and creative collaboration.
Editor: Fu Rong