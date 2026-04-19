Yangtze River Delta International Triathlon Wraps Up in Qingpu

Curtain has dropped on the 2026 Yangtze River Delta International Triathlon, which has attracted 1,200 athletes from home and broad in Shanghai's Qingpu District. This year's event also served as the first stop of the 2026 Ironman China T51.5 series – the highest-level international triathlon event in China, featuring the four groups of Elite, Adult, Youth, and Family.

Credit: Ti Gong

The trails also extended into Suzhou's Wujiang area and meandered through the ecological wetlands of Yuandang Lake and Jinze Ancient Town. After fierce competitions in the three disciplines of swimming, cycling, and running, Brandon Copefield from Australia took the crown in the men's elite group, clocking 1:45:47. He was followed by Mike Philipps (1:48:46) from New Zealand and Spanish Olympic medalist Javier Gómez (1:49:27).

Credit: Ti Gong

The women's elite group title went to defending champion Julie Derron (1:51:53) from Switzerland, the silver medalist of the Paris Olympic Games. She was followed by compatriot Alanis Siffert (1:52:00) and Martina Ayu Pratiwi (1:59:46) from Indonesia. Among the Chinese athletes, Ma Yunxiang and Chen Rongheng finished 4th and 6th, respectively, in the men's elite group, while Mai Kaiye and Wang Siyu finished 5th and 6th, respectively, in the women's group.

Credit: Ti Gong

"It's a great pleasure for me to come here for the second straight year and defend the title," Derron said after the race. "The route is more challenging this year, and the temperature and climate are quite suitable for the race. I can clearly feel that more athletes and spectators have been attracted to the event this year," she added. A carnival has been organized at Shanghai Grand View Garden in Qingpu over the weekend, allowing athletes and visitors to experience Qingpu's sporting vitality and distinctive local culture.