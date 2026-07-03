Zhuanqiao Town Gets The Happiness Museum

Credit: Ti Gong

Zhuanqiao gets Happiness Museum The Happiness Museum, a dedicated public cultural space in the city themed around "Happiness and Healing," opened on May 6 in Minhang's Zhuanqiao Town. With minimalist design, substantive content, community-focused services and an open ecosystem, the museum aims to be Shanghai's first comprehensive center for informal learning and mental wellbeing that is accessible to all, rooted in the local community, and sustainable. Mental health help will be available in everyday situations, not only specialty clinics. Early participants of the Happiness Museum program included organizations and individuals. It includes functional modules such as exhibitions, therapeutic experiences, course development, volunteering service through close collaboration with professional organizations and individuals. A team of mental health professionals will run a psychosomatic health clinic, offering citizens one-on-one counseling, assessments and treatment guidance. Shanghai Mental Health Center and Zhuanqiao will collaborate to create an ecosystem to provide grassroots communities with high-quality medical resources and a comprehensive mental health service system that includes prevention, screening, intervention, rehabilitation and public education.



Huashan, Minhang ink cooperation deal Huashan Hospital, associated with Fudan University, and the Minhang Government inked a strategic collaboration agreement on June 3. Improvement of medical services, academic research, talent pools and electroencephalogram data will be the focus of the collaboration. The two parties will promote the targeted allocation of high-quality medical resources at grassroots levels, transform and upgrade new productive forces in healthcare, and integrate medical services with the brain-computer interface industry. The parties will establish clinical research platforms, such as a brain-computer interface research hospital, develop key specialist departments like neurosurgery, dermatology and infectious diseases, manage quality control in diagnosis and treatment, and implement a two-way personnel exchange mechanism. In addition, a two-way referral mechanism will be created to standardize healthcare management across Minhang's two closely integrated healthcare groups and create a three-tiered remote collaboration system: "primary-level examination – regional level diagnosis – higher-level guidance." Together with community health care centers, they will implement full-cycle health management programs, including stroke prevention and rehabilitation training and a fast-track appointment service. Minhang Party secretary Lu Fangzhou said the district would work hard to finalize the transition plan for the research-oriented hospital, ensure the EEG data platform hardware infrastructure, and expand the supportive industrial ecosystem. The district hopes to recruit top companies and talent to create a Yangtze River Delta and global brain-computer interface hub.

Omitofee opens an outlet in Pujiang park The first Omitofee outlet in Shanghai opened at Pujiang Country Park in Minhang District. This American industrial-style café under the Minpu Bridge is Shanghai's first riverfront leisure hideaway for people and pets, featuring a 400-square-meter relaxing indoor space and a vast 5,000-square-meter pet-exclusive playground. It fulfilled the growing demand for high-quality pet-friendly facilities and was crowded on opening day, becoming Shanghai's latest pet-owning hotspot. The outdoor space is divided into two play areas: a dedicated small dog zone to eliminate the risk of large dogs bumping into them and ensure the safety of puppies; and a mixed-breed zone, which is open to all breeds to meet the needs of dogs of all sizes. General manager Shi Yaren said the Pujiang Country Park's riverfront region is vast, isolated and free of commercial activities, with unmatched riverside vistas. The large outdoor lawn is perfect for pets to run around, and it has been designed to create a pet-friendly retreat with a countryside feel for Shanghai pet owners. Even though it opened on a weekday, the shop was packed. By 11 am, all indoor seats were taken, and between 3 and 4 pm, people with their pets continued to visit the new venue, with over 800 customers in a day. Omitofee hopes to strengthen its relationship with Minhang's pet business to set a new standard for pet-friendly culture and tourism. The business owners will solicit comments from nearby neighbors and pet owners to improve its interior design, service methods and supporting facilities, as well as night-time illumination and operating hours. The goal is to develop a 24/7 pet-friendly place that is ideal for all situations and highly flexible to pet and owner demands.