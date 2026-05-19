Get the Right Household Helpers in Shanghai with Suishenban

Looking for a cleaner, nanny, caregiver, or household helper in Shanghai? The Suishenban (随申办) app allows expatriates in the city to easily check whether housekeeping service providers are officially registered, while also viewing their credit information and service records.

Here's a quick and easy guide to getting started.

Step 1: Download "随申办市民云" (sui shen ban shi min yun), available on major app stores.

Step 2: Register an account using your passport information and complete the verification process within the app. If you already have a WeChat or Alipay account, you can also log in through either platform.

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Step 3: Once logged in, type "家政信用" (jia zheng xin yong) into the search bar.

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Step 4: Browse housekeeping companies. You can search and compare housekeeping service providers while viewing useful details such as:

Registration information

Credit ratings

Company locations

Years in operation

Service types

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Step 5: Check housekeeping personnel profiles. You can also browse information on individual housekeeping staff, including:

Credit and registration records

Service areas

Skills and specialties

Age

Professional experience

From childcare and elderly care to professional deep-cleaning services, the app helps international residents in Shanghai make more informed choices when selecting housekeeping providers.