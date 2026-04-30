Guide to Applying for a Foreigner's Work Permit (Category C) for Foreign University Graduates

​[Photo/IC]

I. Eligible applicants

The term "foreign university graduates" in this guide refers to two main categories of applicants:

- International students studying in China

- Foreign graduates of overseas universities.

The specific categories are as follows:

International students studying in China

1. International students with a bachelor's degree or higher from a university or college within Shanghai who intend to work in one of the following designated areas, or for an employer with positions covered by the Shanghai Science and Technology Innovation Occupation List:

- China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone (including the Lin-gang Special Area)

- Shanghai Zhangjiang High-tech Industrial Development Zone, a national independent innovation demonstration zone

- The Hongqiao International Central Business District

- The "Five New Cities" (Jiading, Qingpu, Songjiang, Fengxian, and Nanhui)

2. Outstanding international students with a master's degree or higher from a university or college within China who intend to work in Shanghai.

Foreign graduates of overseas universities

1. Outstanding foreign university graduates with a bachelor's degree or higher from a top-tier overseas university who intend to work in one of the following designated areas, or for an employer with positions covered by the Shanghai Science and Technology Innovation Occupation List:

- The China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone (including the Lin-gang Special Area)

- Shanghai Zhangjiang High-tech Industrial Development Zone, a national independent innovation demonstration zone

- The Hongqiao International Central Business District

- The "Five New Cities" (Jiading, Qingpu, Songjiang, Fengxian, and Nanhui)

2. Outstanding foreign graduates with a master's degree or higher from a top-tier overseas university who intend to work in Shanghai.

​[Photo/IC]

II. Eligibility criteria

(I) Basic requirements for the employer

1. The employer must be legally established, have a physical workplace, pay taxes, contribute to social insurance, and have no records of serious unlawful or untrustworthy conduct. The position for which a foreign national is hired must fulfill a special need, be one for which suitable candidates are temporarily unavailable domestically, and not violate relevant regulations. Salaries must not be below the local minimum wage standard.

2. If laws or regulations require prior approval from a competent industry authority, such approval must be obtained.

(II) Basic requirements for the applicants

1. Be at least 18 years old and in good health.

2. Possess the corresponding academic qualifications and degrees, as well as the professional skills required for the job.

3. Have no record of misconduct during their studies.

4. Have no criminal record.

5. Apply within two years of graduation.

6. Have a confirmed employer that is operating legally and conducting activities in accordance with the laws of China.

Note: The job position must be aligned with the applicant's major. Normally, remuneration shall not be lower than the local minimum wage standard.

7. Applicants must hold a valid passport or an international travel document that may be used instead of a passport.

8. Applicants must meet other conditions stipulated by laws and regulations.

​[Photo/IC]

III. Required documents

(I) Applying from abroad

1. Application form:

The form must be completed online and printed before the applicant enters China, signed by the foreign graduate, stamped with the employer's official seal or the seal of a department authorized by the employer, and uploaded to the system. Photocopies or faxes of the signed form are acceptable.

2. Letter of intent to employ:

The letter must specify the employer, job responsibilities, working hours, and intended remuneration, and it must be signed and sealed by both the employer and the applicant.

3. Report on the reasons for employment:

This report must be stamped with the employer's official seal.

4. Complete Chinese-language CV:

The CV must include educational history, internships, or work experience. It must be stamped with the employer's official seal.

5. Highest degree or academic qualification certificate and verification:

- If obtained abroad, the certificate must be authenticated by a Chinese embassy or consulate abroad, by the embassy or consulate in China of the country where the applicant obtained the degree or academic qualification, or by a Chinese academic certification institution.

- If obtained in Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Macao Special Administrative Region, or Taiwan, certification by a Chinese academic certification institution or local notary is required.

- If obtained in the Chinese mainland, only the original degree or academic qualification certificate is required.

Note: Foreign graduates of overseas universities must have graduated from a high-level overseas university. The ranking of top-tier overseas universities shall be based on information publicly announced by the State Administration of Foreign Experts Affairs in the "Service System for Foreigners Working in China".

6. No criminal record certificate and verification:

- The certificate must be issued by relevant authorities, such as the police, security, court, or other appropriate bodies in the applicant's country of nationality or place of habitual residence, and authenticated by a Chinese embassy or consulate abroad, or by a foreign embassy or consulate in China. "Habitual residence" refers to the country or region where the applicant last resided continuously for at least one year after leaving their country of nationality, excluding China.

- Certificates issued in Hong Kong, Macao, and Taiwan require local notarization.

- The certificate must be issued within the last six months before application.

- Self-declared affidavits are not accepted.

- Non-sworn certificates of no criminal record issued by diplomatic authorities, including foreign embassies or consulates in China, can be accepted without further authentication.

7. Certificate of no misconduct during studies:

The certificate must be issued by the applicant's university and stamped by the university, its security office, or the international student office.

- Foreign graduates of overseas universities are exempt from providing this certificate.

8. Proof of employment in the designated areas:

Foreign university graduates who have obtained a bachelor's degree and will take up work in the China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone, Shanghai Zhangjiang High-tech Industrial Development Zone, Lin-gang Special Area, or the Hongqiao International Central Business District must provide a work certificate issued by the relevant administrative committee.

9. Passport or international travel document:

Only the information page is required. The passport must be valid for at least six months.

10. Medical examination certificate:

A certificate verifying the physical examination record for overseas personnel or a health certificate, issued by a Chinese inspection and quarantine authority within six months before the application is required. A health commitment letter can be used before arriving in China.

11. Recent front-facing, bareheaded photo:

The electronic photo must be taken within the last six months. It must be a front-facing electronic photo with a white background and no borders, and clearly show the full facial features without spots or defects.

Note: Avoid wearing hats, headscarves, or other accessories unless for religious reasons, and ensure they do not cover the face.

12. Proof of academic excellence:

Outstanding foreign university graduates must submit materials demonstrating their high academic performance, including an average score of at least 80 points on a 100‑point scale (with scores from other grading systems converted to a 100-point scale), or a grade of B+/B or above on a letter‑grade scale.

13. Other documents:

Provide any other documents requested by the permit acceptance or decision‑making authority.

(II) Applying from within China

1.Application form:

The form must be completed online, printed out, and signed by the foreign graduate. It must be stamped with the employer's official seal, or a seal of a department authorized by the employer, and uploaded to the system.

2. Letter of intent to employ: As above.

3. Report on the reasons for employment: As above.

4. Complete Chinese-language CV: As above.

5. Highest degree or academic qualification certificate and verification:

If the certificate was obtained within China, only the original degree or academic qualification certificate is required.

6. No criminal record certificate and verification: As above.

7. Certificate of no misconduct during studies: The certificate must be issued by the applicant's university and stamped by the university, its security office, or its international student office.

8. Proof of employment in the designated areas: As above.

9. Valid passport and either a valid visa or a valid residence permit:

The information page of the passport or international travel document, with the passport valid for at least six months, along with the visa page, the most recent entry stamp page, or the residence permit information page.

10. Medical examination certificate:

A certificate verifying the physical examination record for overseas personnel or a health certificate, issued by a Chinese inspection and quarantine authority within six months before the application is required. Applicants holding a valid residence permit when applying within China are exempt from providing the certificate.

11. Recent front-facing, bareheaded photo: As above.

12. Proof of academic excellence: As above.

13. Cancellation notice or separation certificate:

- If the applicant changes employer or position within one year of graduation, and the Foreigner's Work Permit is still valid, the existing work permit must be canceled before applying for a new one.

- If the employment contract is terminated normally and the applicant changes jobs within China within one year, a resignation certificate from the previous employer must be submitted.

14. Other documents:

Provide any other documents requested by the permit acceptance or decision‑making authority as needed.

IV. Verification requirements

- The entire application process is completed online.

- Original application documents must be verified for new applications.

- Applicants must bring all original documents with them when they arrive in China.

- For applications from outside China: After obtaining the work permit and arriving in China, the applicant must present the original documents to the accepting authority for verification within one month of arrival, before applying for a residence permit linked to work.

- For applications from within China: After the preliminary screening, the applicant must present the original application documents to the accepting authority for verification.

V. Important notes

1. The initial validity period of the Foreigner's Work Permit for foreign university graduates working in Shanghai is one year. After the employment period expires, the employer may continue employing the individual after completing the required examination and approval procedures. The renewed validity period shall not exceed five years.

2. If the individual income tax paid by the foreign graduate falls below the tax payable on the intended remuneration, or if the remuneration proposed by the employer falls below the prescribed standard, the Foreigner's Work Permit will not be extended.

3. Employment of foreign university graduates in Shanghai is subject to a quota system.