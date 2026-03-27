Historic residence of modern thinker Zhang Taiyan opens to public

The former residence of Zhang Taiyan, a revolutionary thinker and scholar in modern China, has opened to the public in the Xintiandi Dongtaili area, becoming a new cultural landmark in the heart of Shanghai.

​The historic residence of Zhang Taiyan and Tang Guoli is located at No 358, South Xizang Road in Huangpu district. [Photo/ WeChat account of Tihho]

Originally located at the Yufuli residential area in Huangpu district, the Shikumen-style building served as the home of Zhang and his wife Tang Guoli from 1922 to 1927.

The building was relocated to its current site in 2020, with the original structure, facade, and spatial layout well-preserved. The three-story brick-and-wood structure has retained its traditional Shanghai architectural features.

The renovation of the building incorporates contemporary design elements, transforming the former residence into a public cultural venue.

An inaugural exhibition has also opened alongside the venue, highlighting the century-long artistic connection between Shanghai artists and the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau.

The exhibition features works, documents, and images by 13 prominent artists, including Zhuang Xueben, Chen Yifei, Zhou Chunya, Ding Yi, and Xu Zhen.

Among the highlights are more than 1,000 documentary photographs by Zhuang Xueben, capturing life in western China with significant ethnographic value.