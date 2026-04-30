Intl Visitors Impressed by 'People's City' Concept in Shanghai

​Hend Elmahly Mahmoud Sultan (right) sings the classic Chinese song Mo Li Hua (Jasmine Flower) at Huamu Subdistrict Community Cultural Activity Center. [Photo by Li Junfeng/International Services Shanghai ]

A group of representatives from 57 countries visited Shanghai on April 29, making stops at Yangshan Port, SAIC Motor, and the Huamu Subdistrict Community Cultural Activity Center.

They commended the city's world-class port, cutting-edge technology, and efforts to create a "people's city".

The term "people's city" refers to an urban development model that prioritizes residents' participation and well-being.

The visit was part of a three-day tour of Shanghai by participants in the Peking University Dongfang Scholarships Program.

"Shanghai is a very special city that showcases everything China has to offer the world and humanity," said Habibou Dia from Senegal.

Dia emphasized that China and Senegal should deepen their partnership and pursue shared prosperity through the Belt and Road Initiative.

"China can help us grow, and we can also contribute to China's greatness by sharing knowledge," he said.

Angelica Lam Kent from Panama was particularly impressed by Shanghai's urban development and the high level of automation at Yangshan Port.

"I will really try to bring all this knowledge to my country, and hopefully get our ports fully automated too," she said.

​Habibou Dia (right) join a calligraphy class. [Photo by Li Junfeng/International Services Shanghai ]

Echoing her thoughts, Teh Swee Leong from Malaysia remarked, "In China, we can see the car manufacturing industry rapidly advancing. Chinese companies can produce cars at low cost, efficiently, and with advanced technology."

For Hend Elmahly Mahmoud Sultan, a former student at Shanghai International Studies University from Egypt, Shanghai is no stranger. "I think Shanghai is the most beautiful city in China," she said.

A big fan of Chinese TV dramas and music, Sultan joined community members in singing the iconic Chinese song Mo Li Hua (Jasmine Flower) during a class at Huamu Subdistrict Community Cultural Activity Center.

"I hope China and Egypt can accelerate their cooperation, especially in economics, as I believe China's economic development offers valuable lessons for many countries," she added.

Dia, who had just welcomed a newborn, created calligraphy pieces with best wishes for his family during a class.

"This community is very distinctive. People have places to express their culture, engage in sports, and sing," he said. "This is the way of a modern community, because everything is returning to the people."