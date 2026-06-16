Lego Festival Makes China Debut at Shanghai Legoland Resort

Taking the world by storm as a celebration of play for fans of all ages, the Lego Festival is coming to China for the first time and will take over Legoland Shanghai Resort from June 15 to Aug 31.

The summer program brings together creative building, live performances, and a wide range of interactive activities designed to engage visitors throughout the season.

​The Lego Festival makes its China debut at Legoland Shanghai Resort. [Photo/Legoland Shanghai Resort]

The festival introduces five themed zones: the FIFA World Cup 2026 Experience, Thrill Zone, Music Zone, Creative Zone, and Chillout Zone.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Experience features football-themed installations and World Cup decor. An eight-meter-long photo corridor showcases Lego brick figures of four football stars: Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi, and Vinicius Junior. Children can also test their shooting skills against a Lego goalkeeper operated by their parents, or team up to complete passing challenges.

​A Lego goalkeeper stands ready to defend the goal. [Photo/Legoland Shanghai Resort]

The Thrill Zone recreates the atmosphere of an F1 paddock. Families can collaborate to build and change Lego race tires, experiencing the speed and precision of a real pit stop. In the free-build area, children can assemble their own race cars before sending them onto a dedicated track for friendly competition.

​Families work together to change a Lego race tire. [Photo/Jinshan district government]

The Music Zone focuses on summer performances, with new Lego band characters appearing on stage to create a lively music party blending pop and rock.

​A Lego drummer figure strikes a pose in the Music Zone. [Photo/Legoland Shanghai Resort]

The Creative Zone is designed to spark imagination and hands-on exploration. Children can build small animals using Lego bricks and watch live building demonstrations by professional Lego builders.

The Chillout Zone offers a tranquil, garden-inspired space made entirely of Lego bricks. Visitors can construct flowers, butterflies, and other natural forms while enjoying a relaxing summer atmosphere.

As guests move through all five zones, they can collect stamps and enter a lucky draw for surprise gifts. The resort has also launched a range of themed creative snacks and limited-edition merchandise inspired by the World Cup and F1, alongside a custom design service at the Minifigure Factory.

If you go

When: June 15 to Aug 31

Where: Legoland Shanghai Resort, Fengjing town, Jinshan district

Admission: The Lego Festival experience is included in standard admission to the resort, with no additional fee required. Tickets can be purchased through the official app or mini program, as well as third-party platforms such as Ctrip and Meituan.