New Zero-tariff Policy Brings Fresh African Fruits to Shanghai

​Shanghai Customs officers inspect oranges imported from Egypt at Shanghai's Waigaoqiao port area. [Photo/Shanghai Observer]

In the early hours of May 1, a shipment of 516 metric tons of oranges from Egypt cleared customs at Shanghai's Waigaoqiao port area, becoming the city's first import under China's new zero-tariff policy for African countries.

Effective from May 1, 2026, to April 30, 2028, the measure builds on China's existing zero-tariff policy for 33 least-developed countries in Africa, extending zero-tariff treatment to 53 African countries with which China has diplomatic relations.

Zhang Panjun, the customs affairs manager at Zhejiang Ouheng Import and Export Co Ltd, said the company saved approximately 320,000 yuan ($47,000) in tariffs on this single shipment.

To help importers benefit from the zero-tariff policy, Shanghai Customs guides them to use supplementary declarations and tax guarantees, allowing perishable fruit shipments to be released first. Importers can then complete the preferential tariff procedures after obtaining the certificate of origin.

"Customs officials proactively contacted us and guided us through the tax guarantee procedures, ensuring a highly efficient clearance process from declaration to final release," Zhang said, noting the company expects to import 6,000 tons of fruit from Africa this year, saving more than 4 million yuan in tariffs.

In addition, a shipment of 24 tons of Kenyan avocados cleared customs in Shanghai on May 1, saving 26,000 yuan in tariffs.

Shanghai Customs data show Sino-African trade through Shanghai ports reached 124.05 billion yuan in the first quarter, a 36.7 percent increase year-on-year. Imports grew 62.2 percent to 49.78 billion yuan, while exports rose 23.7 percent to 74.27 billion yuan.