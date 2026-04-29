Pudong New Area Boosts Global Outreach via Investment Fair

​Shanghai Eastern Hub International Business Cooperation Zone. [Photo/WeChat account: "pdnews"]

Shanghai's Pudong New Area is solidifying its position as a hub for Chinese enterprises going global, leveraging the momentum generated by the inaugural Overseas Investment Fair 2026 held at the Shanghai Eastern Hub International Business Cooperation Zone in March.

The fair drew government officials, international organization representatives, industry experts, and business leaders from 58 countries and regions.

According to the Pudong New Area Commission of Commerce, the event yielded over 100 investment leads, with more than 10 companies expressing a strong intention to establish operations in Pudong.

BSG, a London-based capital operations platform, intends to deepen its collaboration with Pudong New Area by integrating its global network and local partnerships in the Middle East and Europe.

Tang Yaqi, chief development officer of BSG, highlighted the fair's role as a major interface tackling challenges across the entire outbound journey more effectively than individual forums.

Pudong New Area prepared for the fair by creating a targeted list of potential investors and key industry players, and by hosting various events and matchmaking sessions.

The local authority said that a car parts manufacturer has already begun relocating to Pudong, and a new energy company has started site selection for a production and outbound base.

Kangma (Shanghai) Biotechnology, a company specializing in cell-free protein synthesis with a Pudong New Area R&D center, utilized the fair to connect with international organizations and service firms, helping improve access to overseas drug registration, product certification, and cross-border financing.

The company has reached cooperation intentions in areas such as the joint development of innovative drugs, medical aesthetics and health products, the localized promotion of agricultural protein nutrient solutions, and the joint development of overseas production facilities.

ALNser Holding from the United Arab Emirates visited Shanghai to engage with Chinese companies, and it is collaborating with the Pudong New Area Enterprise Going Global Comprehensive Service Center to develop a more stable cooperation mechanism for Chinese companies entering the Middle Eastern market.

Moreover, officials from organizations such as the World Association of Investment Promotion Agencies toured Pudong New Area's Zhangjiang AI Innovation Town.

Pudong launched an integrated outbound service system as part of its strategy, expanding the network of the Pudong New Area Enterprise Going Global Comprehensive Service Center.

The Pudong New Area Commission of Commerce said the area aims to leverage the event to construct a hub for domestic companies going global, while simultaneously attracting foreign investment, thereby cultivating a mutually beneficial ecosystem.