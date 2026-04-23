Purple Dreams: Where to Catch Shanghai's Best Wisteria This Spring

The 2026 Jiading wisteria season has begun, inviting visitors to enjoy one of spring's most beautiful spectacles. However, Jiading is not the only place to catch these purple blooms. Here is a guide to some of the best wisteria spots across Shanghai.

Jiading Wisteria Garden

The wisteria at Jiading Wisteria Garden has reached full bloom. Nearly 100 plants stretch across trellises, with cascading clusters in purple, pink, and white hanging down, some reaching over 1 meter in length. A gentle breeze sets the flowers swaying like falling clouds, while a light, sweet fragrance fills the air.

If you go: No 45 Bole Road, Jiading district

​A bookmark inspired by the wisteria blooms at Jiading Wisteria Garden. [Photo/Jiading district government]

Shanghai Expo Culture Park

At the Floral Wonderland 2026 exhibition in Shanghai Expo Culture Park, wisteria is at its best. Each plant was carefully selected from premium varieties preserved over decades.

Dozens of plants are on display, each with its own appeal. Purple clusters look rich and elegant, white ones hang like tassels, and pink blooms add a soft touch of color.

If you go: No 1750 Expo Avenue, Pudong New Area

​The wisteria at Shanghai Expo Culture Park cascades like a purple waterfall. [Photo/Shanghai Expo Culture Park]

Zuibaichi Park

A winding corridor stretches through Zuibaichi Park. A century-old wisteria vine stretches its soft branches along the structure, creating a purple mist that carries the quiet elegance of a classical Jiangnan garden.

The flowers pour down from the eaves like a waterfall, deep purple and pale white, intertwining as if clouds had drifted down to earth. The garden's traditional beauty and the wisteria's gentle charm combine to create a new view at every turn.

If you go: No 64 South Renmin Road, Songjiang district

​Wisteria flowers are in full bloom against the backdrop of traditional garden buildings. [Photo/Zuibaichi Park]

Changning Outer Ring Greenway

April brings the most beautiful season to the Changning Outer Ring Greenway, where wisteria blooms right on cue. Light purple flower clusters hang like waterfalls, swaying in the breeze and releasing a subtle fragrance, turning the urban green corridor into a romantic purple landscape.

This scenic route was recently selected as one of China's top 100 cycling routes, making it a perfect spring destination for nature lovers.

If you go: Intersection of West Xianxia Road and Kele Road, Changning district

​Wisteria-lined paths make the Changning Outer Ring Greenway an ideal place for a ride. [Photo by Zhou Yuhua/Changning district government]

More wisteria spots worth a visit

Beyond the locations above, wisteria can also be found in numerous parks throughout the city. Here are more places to enjoy the purple blooms:

District Location Pudong New Area Shanghai Wild Animal Park, Shanghai Binjiang Forest Park, Jinqiao Park, Gaodong Park, Mianqing Park, Dongcheng Square Green Space, Tangxiang Park Huangpu district Fuxing Park Jing'an district Pengpu Four Seasons Park Xuhui district Shanghai Botanical Garden Changning district Shanghai Zoo Putuo district Mengqing Garden, Qingjian Park, Liziyuan Park Yangpu district Shanghai Gongqing Forest Park, Yangpu Park Minhang district Xinzhuang Park, Guteng Park, Minhang Sports Park, Meilong Leisure Garden, Meixin Longyun, Jinbo Yuan Baoshan district Wusong Paotaiwan National Wetland Park, Sitang Park, Gucun Park, Jusheng Park Jiading district Guyi Garden, Ziyun Lang Songjiang district Tahui Park

Note: Flowering times may vary due to weather conditions. Please check official announcements from each park before planning your visit.