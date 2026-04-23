[City News]

Purple Dreams: Where to Catch Shanghai's Best Wisteria This Spring

by shanghaigov
April 23, 2026
Share Article:

The 2026 Jiading wisteria season has begun, inviting visitors to enjoy one of spring's most beautiful spectacles. However, Jiading is not the only place to catch these purple blooms. Here is a guide to some of the best wisteria spots across Shanghai.

Jiading Wisteria Garden

The wisteria at Jiading Wisteria Garden has reached full bloom. Nearly 100 plants stretch across trellises, with cascading clusters in purple, pink, and white hanging down, some reaching over 1 meter in length. A gentle breeze sets the flowers swaying like falling clouds, while a light, sweet fragrance fills the air.

If you go: No 45 Bole Road, Jiading district

Wisteria Garden.jpg

​A bookmark inspired by the wisteria blooms at Jiading Wisteria Garden. [Photo/Jiading district government]

Shanghai Expo Culture Park

At the Floral Wonderland 2026 exhibition in Shanghai Expo Culture Park, wisteria is at its best. Each plant was carefully selected from premium varieties preserved over decades.

Dozens of plants are on display, each with its own appeal. Purple clusters look rich and elegant, white ones hang like tassels, and pink blooms add a soft touch of color.

If you go: No 1750 Expo Avenue, Pudong New Area

Shanghai Expo Culture Park.jpg

​The wisteria at Shanghai Expo Culture Park cascades like a purple waterfall. [Photo/Shanghai Expo Culture Park]

Zuibaichi Park

A winding corridor stretches through Zuibaichi Park. A century-old wisteria vine stretches its soft branches along the structure, creating a purple mist that carries the quiet elegance of a classical Jiangnan garden.

The flowers pour down from the eaves like a waterfall, deep purple and pale white, intertwining as if clouds had drifted down to earth. The garden's traditional beauty and the wisteria's gentle charm combine to create a new view at every turn.

If you go: No 64 South Renmin Road, Songjiang district

Zuibaichi Park.jpg

​Wisteria flowers are in full bloom against the backdrop of traditional garden buildings. [Photo/Zuibaichi Park]

Changning Outer Ring Greenway

April brings the most beautiful season to the Changning Outer Ring Greenway, where wisteria blooms right on cue. Light purple flower clusters hang like waterfalls, swaying in the breeze and releasing a subtle fragrance, turning the urban green corridor into a romantic purple landscape.

This scenic route was recently selected as one of China's top 100 cycling routes, making it a perfect spring destination for nature lovers.

If you go: Intersection of West Xianxia Road and Kele Road, Changning district

Changning Outer Ring Greenway.jpg

​Wisteria-lined paths make the Changning Outer Ring Greenway an ideal place for a ride. [Photo by Zhou Yuhua/Changning district government]

More wisteria spots worth a visit

Beyond the locations above, wisteria can also be found in numerous parks throughout the city. Here are more places to enjoy the purple blooms:

District

Location

Pudong New Area

Shanghai Wild Animal Park, Shanghai Binjiang Forest Park, Jinqiao Park, Gaodong Park, Mianqing Park, Dongcheng Square Green Space, Tangxiang Park

Huangpu district

Fuxing Park

Jing'an district

Pengpu Four Seasons Park

Xuhui district

Shanghai Botanical Garden

Changning district

Shanghai Zoo

Putuo district

Mengqing Garden, Qingjian Park, Liziyuan Park

Yangpu district

Shanghai Gongqing Forest Park, Yangpu Park

Minhang district

Xinzhuang Park, Guteng Park, Minhang Sports Park, Meilong Leisure Garden, Meixin Longyun, Jinbo Yuan

Baoshan district

Wusong Paotaiwan National Wetland Park, Sitang Park, Gucun Park, Jusheng Park

Jiading district

Guyi Garden, Ziyun Lang

Songjiang district

Tahui Park

Note: Flowering times may vary due to weather conditions. Please check official announcements from each park before planning your visit.

Share Article:

In Case You Missed It...

Shanghai on Track for Rail Stations, Airport Facelift in Next 2 Years
FEATURED
[CITY NEWS]
Shanghai on Track for Rail Stations, Airport Facelift in Next 2 Years
@ shanghaigovLineMay 3, 2026
Dazzling Light Art, Shopping Experience Illuminates Jing'an
[City News]
Dazzling Light Art, Shopping Experience Illuminates Jing'an
Dazzling Light Art, Shopping Experience Illuminates Jing'an
Shanghai to Stage New Production of Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812
[City News]
Shanghai to Stage New Production of Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812
Shanghai to Stage New Production of Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812
Shanghai Offers 'First Cup of Coffee' to May Day Arrivals at Airports
[City News]
Shanghai Offers 'First Cup of Coffee' to May Day Arrivals at Airports
Shanghai Offers 'First Cup of Coffee' to May Day Arrivals at Airports

Popular Reads

Tourist Banned From Mount Emei for 3 Years After Shoving Protected Monkey
1

Tourist Banned From Mount Emei for 3 Years After Shoving Protected Monkey

Global Youth Forum To Fuel Tech Innovation
2

Global Youth Forum To Fuel Tech Innovation

China Eastern to Launch First Direct Flight From Shanghai to Georgia
3

China Eastern to Launch First Direct Flight From Shanghai to Georgia

Nation's First International Data Cooperation Pilot Program Launched in Shanghai
4

Nation's First International Data Cooperation Pilot Program Launched in Shanghai