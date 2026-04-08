[City News]

Qingming holiday draws over 7m visitors to Shanghai

by shanghaigov
April 8, 2026
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​Families and friends enjoy the Qingming Festival holiday at a park in Shanghai. [Photo/Eastday]

Shanghai recorded over 7.39 million tourists during the three-day Qingming Festival holiday from April 4 to 6, a year-on-year increase of 5.64 percent.

The average occupancy rate of hotels during the holiday period reached 64.4 percent, up 6.4 percentage points year-on-year.

Spring blossoms, museums and amusement parks proved to be the biggest draws.

Pudong New Area's Shanghai Peach Blossom Festival, in collaboration with other districts, presented more than 300 activities, while Gucun Park's Shanghai Cherry Blossom Festival was open 24/7.

Meanwhile, cultural venues such as the Shanghai Museum showcased Shanghai-style fashion and international art exchanges, offering visitors immersive cultural experiences.

Shanghai Disneyland celebrated its 10th anniversary, while other parks, like Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park, hosted unique festivals.

Moreover, popular commercial areas such as Wujiang Road and Sinan Mansions hosted events that blended traditional culture with new consumption trends, resulting in a surge in the nighttime economy and an overall boost to holiday tourism spending.

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