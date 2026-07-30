A New Era of Sports, Tourism, Culture Begins With Shanghai Masters

The 2026 Rolex Shanghai Masters ticket sales began today, and the organizing committee announced a range of collaboration initiatives with the city's transport and tourism resources. Shanghai's biggest international sporting events will integrate tourism, culture, and performing arts, starting with the Masters. As part of the state-owned Jiushi Group, Juss Events has been organizing the Rolex Shanghai Masters. The group launched the Juss Sports and Entertainment Company this week to unite Shanghai's primary sports, venue, transport, and travel resources.

The new company will focus on event operations, venue management, river cruises, and performing arts as its core business areas. The synergies among these industries are already becoming evident in this year's tennis Masters. The tournament takes place from October 5 to 18. From October 1 to 4, a new Masters Carnival will be launched, offering tennis enthusiasts the opportunity to buy exclusive souvenirs at Qizhong Tennis Center, watch player practice sessions, and explore a captivating tennis-themed exhibition. The carnival will showcase an exciting tennis market along with competitions for junior and amateur players. Guests who buy a 60-yuan (US$8.9) ticket can use it as a 60-yuan voucher for on-site food and beverage services or merchandise.

The organizing committee is leveraging transport resources by offering custom shuttle bus services from the city center to Qizhong for spectators who purchase dual-ticket packages, thus addressing transportation challenges. Tourism resources along Suzhou Creek will be activated during the Masters. The draw ceremony on October 5 will take place at Suhe Bay, located on the creek's waterfront, which will be transformed into a "live site" where fans can watch matches and buy official souvenirs during the tournament. This year's Masters also includes joint ticket packages with Shanghai Disneyland, the Formula 1 Chinese Grand Prix, and the MXGP motocross race.