TNT Concerts to Shut Roads Near Shanghai Stadium

Roads around Shanghai Stadium in Xuhui District will close on four nights from Sunday as Chinese boy band TNT wraps up its national tour.

Nearby residents should plan extra travel time or take the metro instead of driving.

The band, known in Chinese as Shidai Shaonian Tuan (时代少年团), plays at Shanghai Stadium on August 2, 3, 5 and 6. Police expect more than 240,000 fans over the four shows, and more than a quarter of them are minors.

Who is TNT

TNT stands for "Teens in Times." The seven-member group formed through a reality competition show and made its official debut in November 2019.

The band was created by Time Fengjun Entertainment, the same agency behind the earlier boy band TFBoys.

The members were recruited as young teenagers and trained for years in singing and dancing before their debut, a system common in the Chinese and South Korean entertainment industries.

It works much like the trainee system behind K-pop groups such as BTS, or the way British-Irish band One Direction was assembled on the talent show "The X Factor."

Except TNT's members were scouted even younger, some still in middle school. Fans followed their training and growth for years before they ever performed, which builds a loyalty rarely seen with fully formed adult bands.

That loyalty explains the huge, mostly teenage and young-female crowd expected for the shows.

What the shows are called

The tour is titled "Jiaguanli," or "Capping Ceremony" – a reference to a traditional Chinese rite once held for young men turning 20, marking their passage into adulthood. The Shanghai dates are the tour's finale.