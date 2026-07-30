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[SH Transit] Shanghai to Hold First Metro Fare Adjustment in 21 Years

by Yang Jian
July 30, 2026
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[SH Transit] Shanghai to Hold First Metro Fare Adjustment in 21 Years
Credit: Imaginechina
Caption: A Shanghai Metro Line 3 train pulls out of a station.

Shanghai commuters could see their first metro fare change in more than two decades, as the city prepares for a September 7 public hearing on a new pricing mechanism for its sprawling subway network.

The Shanghai Development and Reform Commission announced the hearing in a notice posted on Wednesday.

It would be the first fare adjustment since 2005, when the city's subway had just five lines and barely 100 kilometers of track.

Today, the network spans 21 lines and 906km, carrying 10.15 million riders a day and 3.71 billion over the course of last year – more than any other transit system in the world.

The scale of that growth is the reason officials said a new fare structure is needed. The 2005 adjustment was designed to push rush-hour riders off overcrowded trains on a five-line system.

Two decades later, the challenge is different: funding maintenance, new technology and continued expansion across a network nearly nine times as long.

[SH Transit] Shanghai to Hold First Metro Fare Adjustment in 21 Years
Credit: Imaginechina
Caption: Commuters enter and exit through the turnstiles of a bustling Shanghai Metro station.

Who will attend the public hearing

The commission will select 23 people to sit on the hearing panel, with consumers holding the largest single bloc at 12 seats.

The Shanghai Consumer Council will handle applications and select those consumer representatives at random.

The remaining seats go to a Shanghai People's Congress (the city's legislative body) deputy, a CPPCC (the city's top political advisory body) member, two experts or scholars, a transport industry association representative, officials from the state assets and finance bureaus, and representatives from Jiushi Group and Shentong Metro Group, the network's operator. Ten additional seats are set aside for media.

Any Shanghai resident 18 or older can apply to be considered as a consumer representative, with selections to be announced in the coming weeks.

Under the current fare system, riders pay a base fare of 3 yuan (42 US cents) for the first 6km, plus 1 yuan for every additional 10km.

The structure applies across the network but excludes the maglev line, the Jinshan Railway, the Airport Link Line and any future suburban rail lines.

[SH Transit] Shanghai to Hold First Metro Fare Adjustment in 21 Years
Credit: Imaginechina
Caption: Passengers move quickly through the ticketing hall of People's Square Station during rush hour.

Subway fares around the world

Even with the coming adjustment, Shanghai is likely to remain one of the cheaper big-city systems in the world.

New York's subway charges a flat US$3 per ride regardless of distance, with a weekly OMNY fare cap of US$35 for frequent riders.

London's Underground uses zone-based pricing that varies by time of day: a single peak-hour trip within Zone 1 costs 3.10 pounds (US$4.1), while a daily cap of 8.90 pounds protects commuters who stay within Zones 1-2.

Tokyo's system splits between two operators – Tokyo Metro, covering about 195km across nine lines, and the Toei Subway – with a base fare of 180 yen (US$1.1) for short trips.

The Shanghai government now subsidizes public transit to encourage green travel and ease traffic congestion.

Rising operational, maintenance, and expansion costs for the 906km network have prompted the upcoming price review.

[SH Transit] Shanghai to Hold First Metro Fare Adjustment in 21 Years
Credit: Imaginechina
Caption: A towering Disney castle centerpiece and interactive exhibits celebrating Shanghai Disney's 10th anniversary welcome passengers to People's Square Station in June 2026.

Editor: Xu Qing

#Jinshan#Shanghai
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