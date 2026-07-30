[SH Transit] Shanghai to Hold First Metro Fare Adjustment in 21 Years

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Shanghai commuters could see their first metro fare change in more than two decades, as the city prepares for a September 7 public hearing on a new pricing mechanism for its sprawling subway network.

The Shanghai Development and Reform Commission announced the hearing in a notice posted on Wednesday.

It would be the first fare adjustment since 2005, when the city's subway had just five lines and barely 100 kilometers of track.

Today, the network spans 21 lines and 906km, carrying 10.15 million riders a day and 3.71 billion over the course of last year – more than any other transit system in the world.

The scale of that growth is the reason officials said a new fare structure is needed. The 2005 adjustment was designed to push rush-hour riders off overcrowded trains on a five-line system.

Two decades later, the challenge is different: funding maintenance, new technology and continued expansion across a network nearly nine times as long.