Shanghai

China Eastern Airlines Announces Three New International Routes

by Zhang Chaoyan
February 5, 2026
Credit: Imaginechina
Caption: China Eastern Airlines

China Eastern Airlines is introducing three new routes to cities in Central Asia, Europe, and Australia.

Starting March 30, 2026, Shanghai will have flights to Tashkent, Uzbekistan, operating on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

China Eastern Airlines Announces Three New International Routes
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: Shanghai ➡ Tashkent (Uzbekistan)

A new direct air route between Xi'an and Vienna, Austria, will launch on April 20, 2026, with flights operating three times a week on Mondays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

China Eastern Airlines Announces Three New International Routes
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: Xi'an ➡ Vienna (Austria)

A seasonal direct air service between Shanghai and Adelaide, Australia, will operate from June 20 to August 2, 2026, with three weekly flights – outbound on Mondays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, and return flights on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays.

China Eastern Airlines Announces Three New International Routes
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: Shanghai ➡ Adelaide (Australia)

All routes are now open for booking, marking a significant step in China Eastern's global network growth for the 2026 season.

