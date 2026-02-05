China Eastern Airlines Announces Three New International Routes
China Eastern Airlines is introducing three new routes to cities in Central Asia, Europe, and Australia.
Starting March 30, 2026, Shanghai will have flights to Tashkent, Uzbekistan, operating on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.
A new direct air route between Xi'an and Vienna, Austria, will launch on April 20, 2026, with flights operating three times a week on Mondays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.
A seasonal direct air service between Shanghai and Adelaide, Australia, will operate from June 20 to August 2, 2026, with three weekly flights – outbound on Mondays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, and return flights on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays.
All routes are now open for booking, marking a significant step in China Eastern's global network growth for the 2026 season.