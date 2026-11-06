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China's 2027 Public Holiday Schedule Includes 9-Day Spring Holiday Break

by Bu Guanqin
November 6, 2026
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China's 2027 Public Holiday Schedule Includes 9-Day Spring Holiday Break
Caption: China's 2027 public holiday schedule. Illustration generated by AI.

China has announced its public holiday schedule for 2027, with a nine-day Spring Festival break among the highlights, according to a notice released by the General Office of the State Council on Thursday.

The Spring Festival holiday will run from February 5 to 13, covering Chinese New Year's Eve through the eighth day of the first lunar month. January 31 and February 14, both Sundays, will be designated as working days to compensate for the extended break.

The New Year's Day holiday will last three days, from January 1 to 3, while the Qingming Festival holiday will run from April 3 to 5.

The Labor Day holiday will span five days, from May 1 to 5, with Saturday, May 8, designated as a working day.

The Dragon Boat Festival and Mid-Autumn Festival will each have a one-day holiday, falling on June 9 and September 15, respectively.

The National Day holiday will run for seven days, from October 1 to 7, with September 26 and October 9 designated as working days.

Authorities are encouraging employers and employees to make use of paid annual leave to create longer breaks and promote off-peak travel.

Local governments and relevant departments have also been instructed to ensure public safety, security and emergency preparedness during the holiday periods.

Editor: Fu Rong

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