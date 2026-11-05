Shanghai Issues First Five-Star Card at CIIE

She said her card was actually ready before the expo, but she was too busy with the CIIE preparation work to collect it.

Chiara, general manager of Clivet Midea Air Conditioning Equipment (Shanghai) Co Ltd, received a Permanent Residence Identity Card for Foreigners of the People's Republic of China, commonly known as the Five-Star Card, at the National Exhibition and Convention Center during the 9th CIIE, which opened today.

For the first time Shanghai issued a Five-Star Card to a foreign exhibitor at the China International Import Expo (CIIE) today, highlighting the city's efforts to make life and business easier for foreign residents.

"Receiving my long-awaited Five-Star Card at the CIIE is such a special moment," she said, expressing confidence in her company's long-term development in China.

More than 300 foreign exhibitors and visitors registered for this year's CIIE using their Five-Star Cards, a record high.

Hoffmann, vice president of strategy, product and services at Porsche China, who has lived and worked in Shanghai for more than 15 years, noted that the card has made daily life easier.

He said it eliminates the need for annual visa extensions and allows him to travel by high-speed rail, board flights and check into hotels without carrying passport.

"Being able to use the card just like my Chinese colleagues use their ID cards gives me a stronger sense of belonging in Shanghai," he added.

Since the updated Five-Star Card was introduced in 2023, Shanghai has expanded its use to 64 applications covering transportation, accommodation, financial services, telecommunications, government services and online platforms.

According to Shanghai police, efforts are under way to further expand the card use in healthcare, finance and other everyday services, including allowing holders to use it as valid identification when registering with family doctors.

During the expo, Shanghai police are also providing on-site immigration policy consultations and document services for foreign exhibitors and visitors.