Global Openness Posts Biggest Decline Since 2016: Report

Global openness recorded its sharpest annual decline since 2016 last year, according to a report released today at the 9th Hongqiao International Economic Forum in Shanghai.

The World Openness Index fell 1 percent to 0.7453 in 2025. Its economic component dropped 1.44 percent to the lowest level since 1990, while gains in social and cultural openness slowed.

Speakers at the forum pointed to rising protectionism, geopolitical tensions and trade barriers as pressures on global openness.

Governments increasingly use trade policy to pursue national security, supply chain and technological goals, according to Luz Maria de la Mora, director of the Division on International Trade and Commodities at UN Trade and Development, known as UNCTAD.

Measures introduced unilaterally or without sufficient coordination create friction and make trade less predictable, she noted. Yet that does not necessarily mean less trade.

"So global trade is not shrinking, but it is being rapidly fragmented," de la Mora said. "While some economies are benefiting from new opportunities, others are struggling to keep pace."

The World Openness Report 2026 was released at the Hongqiao forum, held alongside the 9th China International Import Expo, which also opened today.

It was jointly compiled by the Institute of World Economics and Politics at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences and the Research Center for the Hongqiao International Economic Forum.

Titled "Toward More Resilient and Inclusive Openness for All," the report assesses economic, social and cultural openness, examining both policies and outcomes.

Singapore topped the ranking of 129 economies in 2025, followed by Ireland. Singapore has held the top spot for 15 years since 1990.

China ranked 37th, up one place from 2024. Its openness score stood at 0.7551, compared with 0.5891 in 1990, an increase of 28.18 percent.