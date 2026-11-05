Think Tank Report Sees US$3 Trillion Trade Dividend by 2050 As Hongqiao Forum Opens

The 9th Hongqiao International Economic Forum opened in Shanghai today, drawing officials, economists and business leaders, who called for smoother trade to rebalance the global economy moving toward 2050. Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang attended the opening ceremony and delivered a keynote speech at the forum which is being held concurrently with the 9th China International Import Expo.

Credit: Ti Gong

At an afternoon sub-forum, the Chongyang Institute for Financial Studies, Renmin University of China, released the report, "Global Trade Towards 2050: Economic Rebalancing, National Reopening and Rules Reshaping." Deeper multilateral cooperation could add about US$3 trillion to global output by 2050 and lift global exports to about 1.18 times the baseline level, the report said. Joint progress in clean energy and fair industrial development could create about 152 million additional manufacturing jobs in developing economies and help about 525 million people rise above the poverty line of US$8.30 a day, it added. The report set out 10 areas for joint progress and five proposals, urging economies to uphold multilateral trade rules, update rules for digital and green trade, and give developing economies a bigger role in rule-making. It projected cumulative investment needs of US$29 trillion for power grids and US$41.7 trillion for renewable power by 2050.