US$10 Million Procurement Deal: Qingpu Seals Shanghai's First Order at 9th CIIE

Shanghai's first deal at the 9th China International Import Expo was sealed today, involving a procurement order worth more than US$10 million.

The first purchase agreement of the Shanghai trading group at the expo was signed between Shanghai Kingfa Science and Technology Development Co Ltd, a high-tech advanced polymer materials manufacturer based in suburban Qingpu District, and South Korea's E1 Corporation, a listed subsidiary of LS Group.

The procurement deal mainly involves the import of low-temperature polypropylene, a core raw material for modified plastic which is widely used in new-energy vehicles, smart home appliances, electrical and electronic components, and engineering plastics, with a transaction value of US$120 million, according to Feng Zhongjie, deputy general manager of Kingfa's East China branch.