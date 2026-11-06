78-Year-Old Man Arrested for Allegedly Stealing 400,000 Yuan From 67-Year-Old Ex-Girlfriend

A 78-year-old man in Shanghai allegedly teamed up with a former prison cellmate to steal nearly 400,000 yuan (US$56,000) in cash, gold and jewelry from his 67-year-old ex-girlfriend just a week after their breakup.

The woman, surnamed Liu, met the man, surnamed Zhang, through a neighbor on May 15 last year. Attracted by his neat appearance and considerate manner, she agreed to let him move into her rented apartment just four days later. Zhang did the cooking, laundry and housework, while Liu covered the rent.

"That's my fatal weakness. I'm a sucker for good looks," Liu said.

But the relationship soon deteriorated. Liu gradually learned more about Zhang's past, including three previous marriages and more than a decade behind bars. She also became increasingly uncomfortable with his behavior, while Zhang grew suspicious of her interactions with other men, and the couple finally broke up on July 31 after he accused her having an affair with a man at a senior citizens' university.

"I cried for three days. I treated her so well and took care of her, only for her to find another man and kick me out," Zhang later told investigators.

Three days later, Zhang contacted a former prison cellmate, surnamed Li, who was looking for work. Police said Zhang then plotted to steal from Liu in retaliation.

On the morning of August 6, surveillance footage captured Zhang placing a chair against a wall to help Li climb into Liu's home. The two allegedly pried open a metal cabinet and took 100,000 yuan in cash, gold and jewelry worth around 400,000 yuan in total.

The stolen valuables represented Liu's lifetime savings from 40 years working as a tailor. She had even been reluctant to turn on her air conditioner to save money.

In a bizarre twist, Zhang repeatedly urged Liu to report the theft, even offering to accompany her to the police station to prove his innocence. But investigators uncovered automatic call recordings on his phone that allegedly captured the two men discussing the robbery, including the amount of cash and gold they planned to take.

Li was arrested while traveling back to Jilin Province. Police recovered all the stolen jewelry and more than 40,000 yuan in cash.

Zhang and Li have been arrested on suspicion of theft, and the recovered valuables have been returned to Liu.