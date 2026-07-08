City Braces for Strong Wind, Heavy Rain as Super Typhoon Bavi Approaches

With Super Typhoon Bavi approaching, Shanghai and neighboring regions are expected to be jolted by strong easterly winds and thunderstorms over the weekend.

Following the city's heat alert on July 6 by the Shanghai Meteorological Observatory, Shanghai has been in the grip of a heatwave, with temperatures soaring above 30 degrees Celsius. The mercury is expected to stay around 34 to 35 degrees over the next few days.



However, the strong gales in the wake of Super Typhoon Bavi are expected to bring strong easterly winds as well as thunderstorms to the city from Friday.

The greatest impact is forecast to be over the weekend from Saturday to Monday. Bavi could make landfall near the border of Zhejiang and Fujian provinces between Saturday and Sunday, according to current forecasts.

The turbulent weather conditions have already disrupted numerous passenger ship services as well as school activities.

Shanghai Ferry said today that some of its express services have been affected. It cited Super Typhoon Bavi for the adjustment in shipping schedules and routes.