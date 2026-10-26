Documentary Film on International Students in Shanghai Earns Accolades

The heartwarming documentary film "The Moon is Yours," which follows the real-life experiences of international students in Shanghai, has garnered widespread acclaim since its official release last month. Directed by Vincent Z, the 102-minute film has received nominations for the Golden Seagull Awards in the International Communication category and the Specially Recommended Director award at the 4th Chinese Documentary Film Festival. It has also been permanently preserved by the National Audiovisual Heritage Preservation Project, an important cultural initiative dedicated to the restoration and preservation of valuable audiovisual materials.

The film follows the journeys of six international students as they navigate academic pursuits, career aspirations and personal growth in Shanghai. Among them is Vladimir Melnikov of Russia, who strives to balance his studies with making a living before ultimately building a career in the city. Pascal Kwangwari of Zimbabwe faces research setbacks that prompt him to reassess his direction and explore new opportunities in China. Meanwhile, Filip Komsic of Croatia traces his academic journey from Fudan University to Tsinghua University, navigating the challenges of job hunting while pursuing his aspirations. At a recent film salon, Zhu Jia, an official with Fudan University's School of Journalism, shed light on the origins of the documentary, describing it as a collaborative effort involving faculty members, students and alumni. Through the school's Audiovisual Production Workshop, students gained hands-on experience in the entire filmmaking process, from initial planning and filming to post-production and release. Director Z, an alumnus of Fudan University's School of Journalism, spent more than three years making the documentary, with over 100 students involved in filming throughout the production. The team collected more than 1,200 hours of footage. Reviewing the raw footage alone took four and a half months, while the editing process spanned seven months.